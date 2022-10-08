Goa Board Class 10, 12 Term-1 Date Sheets Out; Exams From November 10

Goa board exam dates announced for term 1

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exam dates. The GBSHSE Class 10 and 12 first terminal exams will start on November 10. The Goa board Class 10 exams will continue till November 29, while the Class 12 Goa board exams will get over on November 23.

Latest: Register for ANTHE 2022. Get up to 100% Scholarship, Here

Don't Miss: Goa Board HSC Question/Sample Papers. Download Now

Suggested: Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in Boards, Check Now

The Class 10 Goa board SSC exams which will start on November 10 will begin with the First Language papers -- English, Marathi and Urdu, and for the CWSN categories, Functional English and Functional Marathi, followed by Home Vegetable Garden on November 11 and Third Language on November 12.

The practical exam in Science (General and CWSN), Geography (CWSN), History (CWSN) will start on March 1, 2023, while the pre-vocational and CWSB special subjects will start from March 13, 2023. The practical exam in NSQF subjects will start from March 3 and will be conducted by National Skill Development Council, New Delhi, an official statement said.

For the Class 12 General and Vocational streams, the practical exams will start fromFebruary 1, 2023 and for NSQF subjects, the practical exams, a Goa Board statement said, will start by February 7.

The Class 12 Goa board HSSC exams will start with the English Language and Marathi Language papers on the first day. The exams will be held in the afternoon shift, from 2:30 pm.

Goa Board Class 10 SSC 1st Term Dates: Direct Link

Goa Board Class 12 HSSC Date Sheet: Direct Link