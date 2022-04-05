Goa Board GBSHSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exams 2022 From Today; Important Guidelines For Students
Goa Board Term 2 Exam 2022: The GBSHSE 10th, 12th Term 2 exams are being held in offline mode. Students must carry their admit cards along with them to get entry inside the examination hall.
Goa Board Term 2 Exam 2022: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is all set to conduct the GBSHSE SSC (Class 10) and HSSC (Class 12) term 2 final exams from today, April 5. The GBSHSE 10th, 12th Term 2 exams are being held in offline mode. As per the Goa Board 10th, 12th exams schedule, most of the GBSHSE Class 10 exams will begin at 10:30 am, while Class 12 exams will be held at both 9 am and 11 am.
Students must carry their admit cards along with them to get entry inside the examination hall. The admit cards have been released on the official website of the board-- gbshse.info, and to download it, students or schools need to login with their user ID and password.
Goa Board Term 2 Exam 2022: Important Guidelines For GBSHSE 10th, 12th Students
- Students must carry their board exam admit cards to the exam centre.
- Reach the exam centre as per the allotted time. Do not stand in groups outside or inside the exam venue.
- Students need to follow COVID-19 guidelines strictly, should wear masks and carry hand sanitisers, without it they will not be allowed in the exam.
- Before answering the questions, read all the instructions on the question paper and the answer sheet.
- The banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets.
- Carry a hand sanitiser bottle and wear face masks. Maintain social distancing and follow respiratory hygiene.