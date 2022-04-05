Goa Board GBSHSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exams 2022 From Today; Important Guidelines For Students

Check Goa Board 10th, 12th exams 2022 day guidelines

Goa Board Term 2 Exam 2022: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is all set to conduct the GBSHSE SSC (Class 10) and HSSC (Class 12) term 2 final exams from today, April 5. The GBSHSE 10th, 12th Term 2 exams are being held in offline mode. As per the Goa Board 10th, 12th exams schedule, most of the GBSHSE Class 10 exams will begin at 10:30 am, while Class 12 exams will be held at both 9 am and 11 am.

Students must carry their admit cards along with them to get entry inside the examination hall. The admit cards have been released on the official website of the board-- gbshse.info, and to download it, students or schools need to login with their user ID and password.

Goa Board Term 2 Exam 2022: Important Guidelines For GBSHSE 10th, 12th Students