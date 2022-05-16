Goa board Class 12 result daclared

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the Class 12th results for the term 1 exams. Students who appeared for the Class 12 HSSC exams in December 2021 can check the results on the official website of the boards -- gbshse.gov.in with their seat numbers, dates of birth, school index numbers and their first names.

“HSSC First Term Examination Marks can be downloaded from Institutional Login”, a statement on the Goa board website read. Although the Goa HSSC Term 1 Result 2021 has been announced officially but can be accessed only by school administrators and principals using their credentials.

Goa Board Class 12 HSSC Result: How To Check With Seat Number

Go to gbshse.gov.in

Click on the result link

Enter your seat numbers, dates of birth, school index numbers, first names and the captcha code and search

Result will be displayed on the screen

The Class 12 HSSC exams term 1 were held in offline mode. As the Goa HSSC 12th exams were cancelled amid the Covid crisis last year, the Class 12 results were declared on the basis of alternative assessment criteria. The results were declared on July 19.

Goa Board Class 12 Result: Direct Link

The board has already declared the Class 10 SSC result term 1 exams on February 10.