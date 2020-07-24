Goa Board To Declare Class 10 Result On July 28

A month after declaring the Class 12 result, Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Examination (GBSHSE) will declare the Class 10 result. The Class 10 or Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam result will be declared on July 28 at 4 pm.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: Jul 24, 2020 10:58 am IST

Goa Board To Declare Class 10 Result On July 28
Goa SSC exam will be available on the official website gbshse.gov.in.
This year, board exam results have been delayed as exams could not be held as per schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year the Goa board exam results were declared in April-May.

Goa Class 10 board exam will be available on the official website gbshse.gov.in.

The mark sheet will be distributed to students later. For Class 12 exam, the mark sheet was issued to students 10 days after the result was announced.

The new academic session, 2020-2021, which was scheduled to begin in the first week of June has not begun yet.

The Board is planning to reduce the syllabus for school students. "The board is looking at the possibility of reducing the syllabus for classes 10 and 12 and will consider views of the Principals'' Forum and the Goa Headmasters' Association before taking any final decision, GBSHSE Chairman Ramakrishna Samant told reporters this month.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 when the central government announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

A nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24.

While the government has eased several restrictions, schools and colleges continue to remain closed.

