The board has already declared the Class 12 exam result. 89.27 percent students have cleared the Goa board Class 12 exam this year.

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Examination (GBSHSE) will declare the Class 10 result today at 4 pm. Goa board Class 10 exam result will be available on the official website gbshse.gov.in.

This year, board exam results have been delayed as exams could not be held as per schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year the Goa board exam results were declared in April-May.

The board has already declared the Class 12 exam result. 89.27 percent students have cleared the Goa board Class 12 exam this year.

After the declaration of the result, students will be issued marksheet and other documents later. For Class 12 exam, the mark sheet was issued to students 10 days after the result was announced.

The Board is planning to reduce the syllabus for school students. "The board is looking at the possibility of reducing the syllabus for classes 10 and 12 and will consider views of the Principals'' Forum and the Goa Headmasters' Association before taking any final decision, GBSHSE Chairman Ramakrishna Samant told reporters this month.

Meanwhile, the Goa government has started online admissions from July 15 in all colleges affiliated to the State Directorate of Higher Education (DHE). Under the centralised online process, students can apply for admission on DHE's portal for various degree courses and need not visit the colleges.