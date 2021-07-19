Goa Board Class 12 Results Declared; Mark Sheets On July 22

  • Home
The board today, has officially declared the results and announced that the mark sheets will be made available to the students from the school portal from July 22.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 19, 2021 5:57 pm IST

GBSHSE Class 12th results at gbshsegoa.net
New Delhi:

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has formally announced the Class 12 results today. Earlier, on Sunday, July 18, the board had hosted the Class 12th results on the Goa board’s website -- gbshsegoa.net. The board today, has officially declared the results and announced that the mark sheets will be made available to the students from the school portal from July 22.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here to Download Free E-book. 

GBSHSE Result Class 12 Direct Link

Students can check their Class 12th Goa Board GBSHSE results on the official website of the board -- gbshsegoa.net with their seat numbers, names and dates of birth. GBSHSE Class 12th exams were cancelled this year in view of Covid. The Goa Board Class 12 exams were scheduled to be held from April 24 to May 18, 2021. The Goa board 12th results have been derived on the basis of 30:30:40 formula.

Students unsatisfied with the results will have an option to appear in the examination as and when the situation becomes conducive to hold the examination.

Goa Board Class 12 Result: How To Check

  • Go to gbshsegoa.net

  • Click on the result link

  • Enter the seat number, school index number, date of birth and name

  • Submit and access the result

