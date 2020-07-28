Goa Board Class 10 Result 2020 Declared; 92.69% Students Pass
Goa 10th Result 2020: The Goa Board Class 10 results have been declared on the official website of Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, or GBSHSE, website -- gbshse.gov.in. The overall pass percentage this year stood at 92.69%.
The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, or GBSHSE, has announced the board’s Class 10 results. Out of the total 18,939 students who took the GBSHSE Class 10th exams, 17,554 students qualified. The overall pass percentage of Goa board Class 10th this year is 92.69 per cent. The pass percentage of girls, 93.26%, is slightly higher than that of boys, 92.08%.
Last year in 2019, the overall pass percentage was 92.475 per cent. A total of 18,684 students appeared for the Goa board Class 10 exam last year. The pass percentage among boys last year were 92.31 per cent and 92.64 per cent among girls.
Goa Class 10 Results: How To Check
Step 1: Visit the official website of GBSHSE -- gbshse.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the designated Goa Board result link
Step 3: Insert the required information
Step 4: Submit and access Goa Board SSC result on the next page