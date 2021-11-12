Goa Board Class 10, 12 Term 1 Date Sheets Out

Goa board examination date sheet released

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will conduct the first term Class 10 exams 2021-22 from December 1. HSSC examination will begin from December 8. Board exam timing for Class 10 is from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. Class 12 exam timing varies but most of the exam will be conducted from 9 am to 11 am. Students who are appearing for Goa SSC/HSSC 2021 exam can check the datesheet on gbshse.info. SSC examination will continue till January 12 and HSSC examination will conclude on January 11.

GOA HSSC 2021 Date Sheet Direct Link

GOA SSC 2021 Date Sheet Direct Link

Class 10 Science paper will be held on December 9, Mathematics exam will be conducted on December 13, Social science paper will be held on December 14 and dates for the other subjects can be checked on the date sheet through the direct link given above.

Class 12 Geography paper will be held on December 8, Chemistry paper will be held on December 15, Psychology on December 14, and other exams can be checked on the datasheet.

Goa board will conduct term 1 Class 10 and 12 examination will be conducted in a Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) based mode. However, subjects like English, French Portuguese among others will be conducted in both MCQ and subjective format.

For Class 12 students of general stream, the practical examination will commence from February 18. However, the detailed programme of the practical examination will be notified later through the school heads.

Students will be informed about the date and hour of commencement of examination of respective subjects by the head of the institution, said a statement on the datesheet.

Along with the date sheet, Goa board has also released the OMR sheet sample and the correct way to fill it. Students will be required to darken the circle denoting the correct option using a blick or blue ball point pen.