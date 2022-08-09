Goa Board Announces Dates For SSC, HSSC Exams
GBSHSE Exams 2022: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) released time table for the SSC (Class 10) and HSSC (Class 12) exams. The SSC, HSSC first term exam will be held from November 10, while second term exam from April 1, 2023.
The application process for both the SSC, HSSC exams has been commenced on August 8, the candidates can apply on the official website- gbshse.in. The application fees for both the SSC, HSSC exams for general category candidates is Rs 1,200. Also Read | CBSE Compartment Exam Date Sheet Out For Class 10, 12; Complete Schedule Here
GBSHSE SSC, HSSC Exam Dates: Check Schedule
SSC Exam Schedule
Theory Exam
First Term- November 10
Second Term- April 1
Practical Exam
NSQF Subjects- March 3 onwards
Science (General & CWSN)/ Geography (CWSN)/ History (CWSN)- March 1 onwards
Pre- Vocational/ CWSN special subjects- March 13 onwards.
HSSC Practical Exam Schedule
Practical Exam (General)- February 1
Audit of Vocational Courses- February 1
NSQF practical- February 7.
Goa Board SSC, HSSC Exams: Important Checklist For Candidates
- Repeater candidates and candidates answering exam as private category/ ITI category student shall contact their respective schools for online submission of exam forms
- Candidates who are unsuccessful in the theory or practical part of a subjects shall answer only the unsuccessful part of the subjects
- Repeaters of March 2022 batch will have to answer first term and second term in the subjects where there is grade I or H. Internal assessment will be carried forward
- Candidates who have passed the exam but desire to imorove in a subject/ subjects shall apply, under the scheme of improvement of marks with entire year syllabus in March 2023, the GBSHSE notification mentioned.