Goa Board Announces Dates For SSC, HSSC Exams

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check Goa Board SSC, HSSC exams schedule

GBSHSE Exams 2022: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) released time table for the SSC (Class 10) and HSSC (Class 12) exams. The SSC, HSSC first term exam will be held from November 10, while second term exam from April 1, 2023.

Latest: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!

Recommended: Best High Salary Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here

Browse: Best Colleges in Goa after 12th. Access Now!

The application process for both the SSC, HSSC exams has been commenced on August 8, the candidates can apply on the official website- gbshse.in. The application fees for both the SSC, HSSC exams for general category candidates is Rs 1,200. Also Read | CBSE Compartment Exam Date Sheet Out For Class 10, 12; Complete Schedule Here

GBSHSE SSC, HSSC Exam Dates: Check Schedule

SSC Exam Schedule

Theory Exam

First Term- November 10

Second Term- April 1

Practical Exam

NSQF Subjects- March 3 onwards

Science (General & CWSN)/ Geography (CWSN)/ History (CWSN)- March 1 onwards

Pre- Vocational/ CWSN special subjects- March 13 onwards.

HSSC Practical Exam Schedule

Practical Exam (General)- February 1

Audit of Vocational Courses- February 1

NSQF practical- February 7.

Goa Board SSC, HSSC Exams: Important Checklist For Candidates