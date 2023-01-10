Goa Board 2023 Class 12 Term-2 Date Sheets Out; Exams From March 15
Goa Board Class 12 Exams: The Goa board Class 12 second terminal exams will be held between March 15 and March 31.
The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced the Class 12 term 2 datesheet for the 2023 board exams. The Goa board Class 12 second terminal exams will start on March 15. The GBSHSE board Class 12 exams will continue till March 31. Along with the Goa board Class 12 Arts, Science and Commerce 2023 time tables, the board has also announced the Vocational exam date sheet.
Don't Miss: Goa Board HSC Question/Sample Papers. Download Now
Suggested: Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in Boards, Check Now
Latest: Career Guidance Test to choose the right Career Path for you. Start Now
The Class 12 Goa board HSSC exams will begin with the English Language, Marathi Language and English Language 1 papers. The exams will get over with the Geography paper on March 31. The Goa board HSSC Class 12 exams will start at 9:30 am. However, students taking the Goa Board Of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Class 12 exam term 2 have been asked to reach the exam centre at 9 am.
For the General streams, the practical exams will start on February 14, while for vocational and NSQF subjects, the GBSE practical exams will be held from February 1 and February 7 respectively.
GBSHSE Term 2 Class 12 Exams: What For Repeater Candidates
Repeater candidates of April 2022 registered for April 2023 exams and not appeared in the Goa board term 1 will have to answer with entire syllabus (80 marks)
Repeater candidates of April 2021 and prior registered for April 2023 exams will answer with entire syllabus (80 marks)
Improvement candidates registered for April 2023 exams will also have to answer with entire syllabus (80 marks)
Goa Board Class 12 Datesheet 2023 Term 2
Date
Subjects
March 15, 2023
Marathi Language I, English Language I, English Language I (CWSN)
March 16, 2023
Automobile, Health Care, Retail, Tourism & Hospitality, Beauty and Wellness, Apparel, Construction, Media and Entertainment, Agriculture, Electronics-Installation Technician, Electronics Field Technician, Logistics Management, Painting
March 17, 2023
Accountancy, Physics, History, History (CSWN)
March 18, 2023
Political Science, Political Science (CSWN)
March 20, 2023
Mathematics, Mathematics and Statistics, Secretarial Practice
March 21, 2023
Sociology, Sociology (CSWN)
March 23, 2023
Chemistry, Business Studies
March 24, 2023
Banking, Computer Science, Co-operation, Co-operation (CSWN)
March 25, 2023
Psychology, Psychology (CSWN), Cookery
March 27, 2023
Biology, Geology, Economics, Economics (CSWN)
March 28, 2023
English Language II, Urdu Language II, Sanskrit Language II, French Language II, Portuguese Language II, Konkani Language II, Konkani Language II (CWSN)
March 29, 2023
Hindi Language II, Hindi Language II (CWSN)
March 30, 2023
Marathi Language II, Marathi Language II (CWSN)
March 31, 2023
Geography, Geography (CSWN)