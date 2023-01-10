Goa Board 2023 Class 12 Term-2 Date Sheets Out; Exams From March 15

Goa board Class 12 term-2 exam dates out

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced the Class 12 term 2 datesheet for the 2023 board exams. The Goa board Class 12 second terminal exams will start on March 15. The GBSHSE board Class 12 exams will continue till March 31. Along with the Goa board Class 12 Arts, Science and Commerce 2023 time tables, the board has also announced the Vocational exam date sheet.

The Class 12 Goa board HSSC exams will begin with the English Language, Marathi Language and English Language 1 papers. The exams will get over with the Geography paper on March 31. The Goa board HSSC Class 12 exams will start at 9:30 am. However, students taking the Goa Board Of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Class 12 exam term 2 have been asked to reach the exam centre at 9 am.

For the General streams, the practical exams will start on February 14, while for vocational and NSQF subjects, the GBSE practical exams will be held from February 1 and February 7 respectively.

GBSHSE Term 2 Class 12 Exams: What For Repeater Candidates

Repeater candidates of April 2022 registered for April 2023 exams and not appeared in the Goa board term 1 will have to answer with entire syllabus (80 marks)

Repeater candidates of April 2021 and prior registered for April 2023 exams will answer with entire syllabus (80 marks)

Improvement candidates registered for April 2023 exams will also have to answer with entire syllabus (80 marks)

Goa Board Class 12 Datesheet 2023 Term 2