Goa Board 10th Results 2020: GBSHSE Results Released @ Gbshse.gov.in

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Examination or GBSHSE has released the Class 10 result today. Goa board Class 10 exam result has been released at gbshse.gov.in. A total of 18,939 candidates have appeared for the exams and out of which, 17,554 students qualified for higher education with a pass percentage of 92.69 per cent, a source close to the Goa Board said. This year, board exam results have been delayed as exams could not be held as per schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year the Goa board exam results for Class 10 students were declared on May 21.

The board has already declared the Class 12 exam result. 89.27 percent students have cleared the Goa board Class 12 exam this year.

The students will be issued marksheet and other documents later. For Class 12 exam, the mark sheet was issued to students 10 days after the result was announced.

Apart from the official website, the Goar Board results will also hosted online by third party private portals like examresults.net.

GBSHSE 10th result: How to check

The candidates who are waiting to check the Goa Board results may download their results by following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Go to gbshse.gov.in.

Step 2: Find and click on any of the Goa Board result link.

Step 3: Enter the required information.

Step 4: Click on “Submit” and view SSC result on the next page.

Last year, 17,278 students, comprising 92.475 of the total students who took the exam had cleared the exam. A total of 18,684 students took the exam last year. The pass percentage among male candidates was 92.31% and it was 92.64% among female candidates. Last year, the examination was held from April 2 to April 26 at 28 exam centres across the State.