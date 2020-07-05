  • Home
GMRVF Hyderabad Introduces Online Skill-Based Training Courses To Train School, College Dropouts

GMR Varalakshmi Foundation (GMRVF), the CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) arm of GMR Group has introduced online skill-based training courses to train school and college dropouts to enhance their employability skill sets in Hyderabad during the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Education | ANI | Updated: Jul 5, 2020 10:11 am IST | Source: ANI

GMRVF Hyderabad has introduced online skill-based training courses to train school, college dropouts
Hyderabad:

GMR Varalakshmi Centre for Empowerment and Livelihoods-Hyderabad is a skill development centre supported under CSR of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), which has been offering skill-based training facilities to the unemployed youth from across the state since 2008.

However, due to the compulsive shutdown of the training center amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. This was impacting the youth adversely who were dependent upon the skill-based training courses imparted by GMR Varalakshmi Foundation (GMRVF). For the benefit of the youth, GMRVF has introduced customized online training classes, which could be accessed by the candidates from their homes.

GMRVF has adapted all available courses (except Driving) into the ''Blended Learning Method'' (BLM). This approach combines online educational literature and opportunities for virtual interaction along with physical training. It will be conducted once the center opens as per government guidelines. For this training module, the candidates who are selected are being given online training classes in their respective lines of subjects. They are taught selected job role content, soft skills, spoken English and also assessed through online assessments during these sessions.

Once the centre operations are resumed, the practical sessions will be imparted to these candidates. Through this way of online teaching methodology, the students are not at a loss in any manner and stand to benefit from the education that they get. The courses under BLM include - drywall & false ceiling technician, excavator operator, welding technician, refrigeration and air conditioning technician, automobiles and two-wheeler repairing, solar technician, electrical house wiring, hotel management (F&B), computers - MS office & DTP (only for women), and tailoring.


Digital Learning e-learning online classes skill education
