  • Home
  • Education
  • Glitch-Free CUET On Day 5, Another Chance For Itanagar Students Who Missed Exam Due To Landslide

Glitch-Free CUET On Day 5, Another Chance For Itanagar Students Who Missed Exam Due To Landslide

"The test was conducted in 275 centres across the country involving 64,472 registered candidates. The exam went off well in all centres in both morning and evening sessions," UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 9, 2022 12:00 pm IST | Source: PTI
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11 View More
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

CUET UG 2022 Held On August 8 Conducted Well In Both Session, Says UGC Chairman
CUET Cancelled At Some Centres Following Reports Of Sabotage: UGC Chairman
'NTA Takes Measures To Conduct CUET UG 2022 Exam Smoothly,' Says UGC Chairman
CUET UG 2022: For Those Affected By Technical Glitches, New Exam Dates
CUET 2022 Phase 2 LIVE: Day 3 Exam Ends; Shift Timings, Answer Key, Analysis
What Is Happening With CUET Candidates Is Story Of Every Youth Of The Country: Rahul Gandhi
Glitch-Free CUET On Day 5, Another Chance For Itanagar Students Who Missed Exam Due To Landslide
Another chance for Itanagar students who missed exam due to landslide
New Delhi:

The fifth day of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG was glitch free with no issues being reported from 275 exam centres across the country on Monday. However, in Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar, only three candidates could reach two exam centres at Itanagar due to a landslide. In one of the centres 36 candidates were supposed to appear for the exam while the other had 154 candidates.

Suggested: Want to score high in CUET 2022 exam ? Try this exclusive guide along with pattern & sample papers. Free Download!
Recommended: CUCET/CUET 2022 Syllabus, Here | | CUET Sample Paper, Free Download
Don't Miss: Preparing for CUET? Here are best tips by Experts. Click Here
Students Liked: CUET 2022 - University Wise Programmes, Eligibility and Sample Paper, Here!

Admissions at UPES#65 in NIRF, 50 LPA Highest CTC, Grade ‘A’ by NAAC, QS 5 Star rating for Employability. Apply Now

"The test was conducted in 275 centres across the country involving 64,472 registered candidates. The exam went off well in all centres in both morning and evening sessions," UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said. "However, in two centres of Itanagar – Rajiv Gandhi University and NIT – where 36 and 154 candidates were scheduled to take the test, only 3 candidates could reach the centres due to a very heavy landslide. The examination of those candidates who couldn't reach these two centres will be held in the period 24-28 August 2022," he added.

The second phase of CUET-Undergraduate which began on Thursday was marred with glitches causing trouble to students who were sent back from exam centres. On Thursday, the first shift of the exam was cancelled at several centres across 17 states, while the second shift was cancelled at all 489 centres. On Friday, the exam was cancelled at 50 centres. Anticipating a similar situation on Saturday, the agency cancelled the CUET-UG for the day at 53 centres and sent messages to candidates about its postponement on Friday night. Kumar had yesterday said there were "indications of sabotage" and hence the exams were cancelled at various centres.

"There were reports and indications of sabotage in the process. NTA (National Testing Agency) immediately swung into action and cancelled and postponed examinations in centres which witnessed such a possibility. "Strict action will be taken against anyone involved in wilful sabotage of the process," he had said. The NTA had on Sunday announced that the test which was cancelled last week will now be conducted from August 24 to 28 and fresh admit cards will be issued.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Common University Entrance Test National Testing Agency
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Karnataka CET Candidates Challenge Non-Consideration Of 2020-21 PUC Marks
Karnataka CET Candidates Challenge Non-Consideration Of 2020-21 PUC Marks
Parliament Passes Bill To Convert NRTI Vadodara Into Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya
Parliament Passes Bill To Convert NRTI Vadodara Into Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya
Odisha Government Schools To Have Gender Equity Curriculum Soon
Odisha Government Schools To Have Gender Equity Curriculum Soon
Goa Board Announces Dates For SSC, HSSC Exams
Goa Board Announces Dates For SSC, HSSC Exams
5 Lakh Tablets Purchased For Classes 10-12 Government School Students: Haryana Education Minister
5 Lakh Tablets Purchased For Classes 10-12 Government School Students: Haryana Education Minister
.......................... Advertisement ..........................