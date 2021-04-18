JEE Main (April) session candidates request for tentative dates

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021 April session) has been postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases in the country. While this has been welcomed by BTech candidates who were afraid to appear for the entrance exam, originally scheduled to be held between April 27 and April 30, they are hoping the exam-conducting body, National Testing Agency (NTA) will give them at least "tentative dates" soon. All NTA had said about new exam dates for JEE Main 2021 April session is that it will announce them at least 15 days before the start of the JEE Main April examinations.

UPDATE: B.Tech applications open at Manipal Institute of Technology Apply Now

Read More|| JEE Main (April) Session Postponed Due To Rising COVID-19 Cases

Students who had been requesting postponement by tagging their social media posts with #postponejeemains2021 are hailing the decision to delay the exam even though the uncertainty around the Class 12 board exams revised date sheet and now the dates of JEE Main exam is adding to their worries.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced the decision on Twitter saying: "Given the current COVID-19 situation, I have advised NTA to postpone the JEE (Main) – 2021 April Session. I would like to reiterate that the safety of our students and their academic career are Education Ministry's and my prime concerns right now". JEE Main application forms were already submitted and NTA was due to release JEE Main admit cards for the third session.

📢 Announcement

Given the current #covid19 situation, I have advised @DG_NTA to postpone the JEE (Main) – 2021 April Session.



I would like to reiterate that safety of our students & their academic career are @EduMinOfIndia's and my prime concerns right now. pic.twitter.com/Pe3qC2hy8T — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 18, 2021

The NTA has now advised the JEE Main candidates to keep practicing for the entrance exam using ‘NTA Abhyas app’ which hosts different mock tests and previous year JEE Main question papers.

A JEE Main candidates said, “Congratulations friends JEE Mains 2021 was postponed. Thank you Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ sir and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Once again congratulations friends”.

Class 12 students who will be appearing for the postponed CBSE board exams 2021 as well as the JEE Main 2021 are requesting the new dates soon.

Sir we students of class 12 cbse board are requesting you to take a uniform decision regarding cancellation of class 12 board exam. Till June we can't wait we have to start preparation of competitive exam#CancelAllBoardExams @EduMinOfIndia @DrRPNishank @PMOIndia @narendramodi — Hanzala Zafar sidd (@HanzalaZafar4) April 18, 2021

JEE Main candidates are requesting tentative dates for the exam so they can prepare themselves in advance.

“Thank you sir, that you took this step regarding the safety of the students. I would request NTA to please release a tentative date sheet for these exams so that we can schedule ourselves accordingly”, one of the students said.

Thank You Sir, that you took this step regarding the safety of the students. I would request @DG_NTA to please release tentative date sheet for these exams so that we can schedule ourselves accordingly. #JEEMains2021 — 𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐫𝐚. (@ladycopbaisuki) April 18, 2021

Students are tense due to lack of clarity over the dates for Class 12 board exams and entrance exams as they said that, “We can't be relaxed in this situation. We can't focus on our studies cause we are on two ways one is exams will be taken and the other is the exam will be cancelled. The situation of the country is another factor. How can we prepare in this two side situation”.

We can't be relax in this situation. We can't focus on our studies cause we are on two ways one is exams will be taken and the other is exam will be cancelled. The situation of country is another factor. How can we prepare in this two side situation.#CancelAllBoardExams pic.twitter.com/OBp02YwvxZ — Mohit (@Mohit51338122) April 18, 2021

Some are angry as the government announced postponement of JEE Main just nine days prior to the exams.

Please sir, if you postponed any exam please announce before 15day so students don't suffer don't do like #postponeneetpg2021 — Dr jaimingiri (@DJaimingiri) April 18, 2021

The first two JEE Main sessions were conducted in February and March. A total of six candidates from all over the nation secured 100 percentile in JEE Main February. In the JEE Main March session, a total of 13 candidates had scored a perfect 100 score.