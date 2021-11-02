  • Home
  • Education
  • ‘Give Option Of Online Exams As Well'; CBSE Students Demand On Twitter

‘Give Option Of Online Exams As Well'; CBSE Students Demand On Twitter

CBSE term 1 board exams are in a month and students are demanding to conduct the exams online.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Nov 2, 2021 8:10 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Term 1 Admit Cards Soon; Some Students Demand Online Exam
How To Download CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2022 Admit Card
CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2022 Admit Card Soon; Check Official Website
All Regional Languages Kept In Minor Subjects Category For Term 1 Exams: CBSE
Punjab Chief Minister Slams CBSE’s Move On Punjabi Subject, Board Replies
Class 10, 12 Board Exams: CBSE Announces Date Sheet For Minor Subjects
‘Give Option Of Online Exams As Well'; CBSE Students Demand On Twitter
CBSE term 1 board exams in November-December
New Delhi:

CBSE term 1 board exams are in a month and students are demanding to conduct the exams online. CBSE will conduct Class 10 term 1 board exam on November 30 and for Class 12, term exams will begin on December 1. CBSE will release term 1 admit cards shortly on the official websites--cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

Latest: Your Class 12 score qualifies you for these Top Universities - Check list here 

RecommendedExplore your Admission Chances in DU colleges. Check Now

The board will conduct Term 1 exams offline and it will be multiple-choice questions (MCQ) on assertion reasoning-type topics. Students will be provided with the OMR sheets to fill in their responses.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

OMR sheets will be scanned and uploaded on the CBSE portal by the respective school authorities for the board to evaluate answers.

Along with the offline CBSE exams, students are demanding online exam in view of the ongoing Covid pandemic. Students have taken to Twitter to make their voices heard.

One student using Twitter has posted: "While the virus continues to spread across the world and experts are warning that it is now more than ever that we need to be careful, here in India we are having offline exams and trying to make the situation worse. #MakeTerm1Hybrid #OnlineExamsForCBSEandICSE"

Some students are also requesting to at least conduct the board examination in a hybrid mode -- option of both online and offline exams should be provided by the board.

Some students have also tagged the Education Minister of India, Dharmendra Pradhan on Twitter and requested him to conduct online board exams. A student said, "Today my school told us that we have to be careful during the exams so that we don't get sick because then we won't be able to give the rest of the exams. Schools all know that it will not be possible to take precautions for so many students and yet #MakeTerm1Hybrid

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Class 10 CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Class 12
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JoSAA 2021: Seats In NITs For Computer Science And Engineering Programme
JoSAA 2021: Seats In NITs For Computer Science And Engineering Programme
QS Asia Rankings 2022: 18 Indian Institutes In Top 200; IIT Bombay Leads With 42nd Rank
QS Asia Rankings 2022: 18 Indian Institutes In Top 200; IIT Bombay Leads With 42nd Rank
NEET Didn’t Go Well? Here Are Other Medical Courses You Can Take
NEET Didn’t Go Well? Here Are Other Medical Courses You Can Take
Dharmendra Pradhan Reviews Vaccination Status Of Teachers; Reopening Of Schools
Dharmendra Pradhan Reviews Vaccination Status Of Teachers; Reopening Of Schools
CEED, UCEED 2022: Application Dates Extended; Check Eligibility Criteria
CEED, UCEED 2022: Application Dates Extended; Check Eligibility Criteria
.......................... Advertisement ..........................