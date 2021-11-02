‘Give Option Of Online Exams As Well'; CBSE Students Demand On Twitter

CBSE term 1 board exams in November-December

CBSE term 1 board exams are in a month and students are demanding to conduct the exams online. CBSE will conduct Class 10 term 1 board exam on November 30 and for Class 12, term exams will begin on December 1. CBSE will release term 1 admit cards shortly on the official websites--cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

The board will conduct Term 1 exams offline and it will be multiple-choice questions (MCQ) on assertion reasoning-type topics. Students will be provided with the OMR sheets to fill in their responses.

OMR sheets will be scanned and uploaded on the CBSE portal by the respective school authorities for the board to evaluate answers.

Along with the offline CBSE exams, students are demanding online exam in view of the ongoing Covid pandemic. Students have taken to Twitter to make their voices heard.

One student using Twitter has posted: "While the virus continues to spread across the world and experts are warning that it is now more than ever that we need to be careful, here in India we are having offline exams and trying to make the situation worse. #MakeTerm1Hybrid #OnlineExamsForCBSEandICSE"

Some students are also requesting to at least conduct the board examination in a hybrid mode -- option of both online and offline exams should be provided by the board.

Some students have also tagged the Education Minister of India, Dharmendra Pradhan on Twitter and requested him to conduct online board exams. A student said, "Today my school told us that we have to be careful during the exams so that we don't get sick because then we won't be able to give the rest of the exams. Schools all know that it will not be possible to take precautions for so many students and yet #MakeTerm1Hybrid

Term 1 examination due COVID-19 pandemic, we say that CBSE should conduct exams online.The students said that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should take up this matter and direct the CBSE to conduct CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 examinations online. @dpradhanbjp — Harshit Pandey (@Harshit84167441) October 26, 2021

#MakeTerm1Hybrid@cbseindia29 @dpradhanbjp @EduMinOfIndia

From last 2 years we are doing online classes , giving online exams and now both CBSE and ICSE boards are saying to give offline exams , isn't this a grave injustice to us students .

We want Justice CBSE and ICSE🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/u1NFbPcN9i — Praveen Shaw (@PraveenShaw17) November 1, 2021