  • Home
  • Education
  • Give Admission To Children From Disadvantaged Sections In Private Schools: NCPCR To Kerala Government

Give Admission To Children From Disadvantaged Sections In Private Schools: NCPCR To Kerala Government

Apex child rights body NCPCR has asked the Kerala government to implement the provision of the Right to Education Act of providing admission to children from disadvantaged or economically weaker sections in private schools.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 31, 2022 3:45 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Delhi: MCD Schools To Take Part In 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign
CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Exams 2022: Application Without Late Fee Ends Today; Direct Link Here
JNV Admission 2022-23: Application For Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas Class 11 Starts
Appoint Psychiatric Counsellor In Every School In Tamil Nadu: Madras High Court
National Education Policy Rooted In 'Bharatiyata' While Assimilating Global Perspective: Amit Shah
Our Education's Aim Is To Create Students Who Are Patriotic, Employable: Arvind Kejriwal
Give Admission To Children From Disadvantaged Sections In Private Schools: NCPCR To Kerala Government
NCPCR asked Kerala government to implement the provision of the RTE Act
New Delhi:

Apex child rights body NCPCR has asked the Kerala government to implement the provision of the Right to Education Act of providing admission to children from disadvantaged or economically weaker sections in private schools. In a letter to Kerala chief secretary on Friday, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said non-implementation of any provision given under the RTE Act, 2009, by authorities not only amounts to violation of the Act but also fundamental rights of children given by the Constitution of India.

"The provision of providing admission to children from disadvantaged and/or economically weaker sections in private schools as per section 12 (1) (c) of the RTE Act, 2009 is yet to be implemented in your State," he said in the letter. Section 12 (1) (c) of the ACT mandated reservation of a minimum of 25 per cent of the seats at the entry level class for children belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS) and disadvantaged groups in private unaided schools. The NCPCR has sought a response from the state government within 30 days.

Speaking to PTI, he said it has been 12 years since RTE was enforced but Kerala has not yet implemented the provision of providing admission to children from disadvantaged or economically weaker sections in private schools.

"They have made two categories that rich students go to private schools and poor children go to government schools. Most capitalist model of education exists in Kerala that is why we have asked to implement that provision," Mr Priyank charged.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Kerala Government National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Direct Link, Websites To Download
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Direct Link, Websites To Download
Delhi: MCD Schools To Take Part In 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign
Delhi: MCD Schools To Take Part In 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign
IISc Signs MoU With Indian Navy For Collaborative Research
IISc Signs MoU With Indian Navy For Collaborative Research
CAT 2022 Application Process To Begin On August 3; Exam Date, Admit Card, Eligibility, Paper Pattern Details
CAT 2022 Application Process To Begin On August 3; Exam Date, Admit Card, Eligibility, Paper Pattern Details
BITSAT 2022 Session Two Admit Card Today; Direct Link, Websites To Download
BITSAT 2022 Session Two Admit Card Today; Direct Link, Websites To Download
.......................... Advertisement ..........................