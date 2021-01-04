Image credit: Shutterstock GITM GAT 2021 Registration Begins At Gitm.edu

Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITM) has started online registration for GAT 2021. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes of Architecture, Basic Sciences, Engineering, Humanities, Law, Management, Nursing, Paramedical and Pharmacy offered at GITAM Campuses can register for GAT 2021 at gitm.edu. The registration fee of the entrance examination is Rs 800.

GITM GAT 2021 application process includes two steps -- registration to generate login credentials and filling up the application form.

Register for GAT 2021

Steps To Apply For GITM GAT 2021

First, register online at gitm.edu by submitting your name, address, mobile number, state, and city.

Login with username and password to fill the application form. Candidates will have to select

two test centres as per their preference.

Upload the necessary documents

Pay the application fee and submit your form

GITM has asked candidates to read all the instructions and eligibility criteria before applying for the admission test. For queries, candidates can call the institute at 8880884000 or email at gat@gitam.edu.