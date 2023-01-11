GITAM GAT 2023 Application Underway; Registration Steps, Test Dates For UG, PG Programmes

GITAM GAT 2023 application underway

The Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM) University has started the online application for registration for GITAM Admission Test 2022. While the last date for registration for MBA phase 1 and phase 2 is February 1 and March 1 respectively, it is March 26 for GITAM GAT 2023 other programmes. The official website to register for GITAM GAT 2023 is gat.gitam.edu.

As per GITAM GAT 2023 dates, MBA phase 1 and MBA phase 2 tests will be held on February 5 and March 5 respectively. The GITAM GAT 2023 test for all other programmes will be held between March 31 and April 3.

GITAM University is accepting applications for UG and PG programmes in Architecture, Science, Engineering, Humanities, Law, Management, Nursing, Paramedical, Pharmacy and Physiotherapy. Applicants will be required to pay of Rs 1,200 at the time of application. GITAM GAT is a two-hour online entrance test for 200 marks. The GITAM GAT 2023 question paper will have a total of 100 questions. No negative marks will be cut for wrong attempts.

GITAM GAT 2023: How To Apply