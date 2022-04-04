  • Home
GITAM GAT 2022: Registration Process Begins; Last Day For Application, Important Details

The last day to apply for the GITAM Admission Test or GAT 2022 is Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: Apr 4, 2022 2:10 pm IST
GITAM GAT 2022: Registration Process Begins; Last Day For Application, Important Details
GITAM GAT 2022 application process has begun
New Delhi:

The Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM) University has started online registration for GITAM Admission Test 2022. The last day to apply for the GITAM GAT 2022 is Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

Students willing to pursue undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Engineering, Architecture, Management, Science, Humanities and Social Science, Paramedical, Pharmacy, Nursing, Law and Physiotherapy can register for GAT 2022 at the official website of GITAM University- gat.gitam.edu

The application fee for the exam is non-refundable. The international applicants have to visit the website internationaladmission.gitam.edu for registration.

GITAM GAT 2022: How To Apply

  1. Interested candidates can follow these steps to apply themselves for GITAM Admission Test (GITAM GAT) 2022.
  2. Register online at gitm.edu by submitting personal details such as name, address, mobile number, state, city etc.
  3. Verify the email id and mobile number.
  4. Upload the necessary documents and details.
  5. Review the entire details and pay the application fee.
  6. A candidate can take the printout by clicking the download option.

GITM has urged candidates to read all the instructions and eligibility criteria before applying for the admission test. For queries, candidates can call the institute at 8880884000 or email at gat@gitam.edu.

Education News

