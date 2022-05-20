  • Home
GITAM Bengaluru Launches School Of Humanities And Social Science (GSHS)

The GITAM School of Humanities and Social Science (GSHS) will offer Bachelor of Arts (BA) and PhD programmes in Economics, English, Political Science and Psychology.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: May 20, 2022 4:07 pm IST

GITAM Bengaluru campus has launched the GITAM School of Humanities and Social Science (GSHS)
New Delhi:

GITAM (Deemed to be University) Bengaluru campus has launched the GITAM School of Humanities and Social Science (GSHS) on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The GITAM School of Humanities and Social Science will be an incorporation of the three existing Schools of Technology, Business and Science. The GITAM School of Humanities and Social Science (GSHS) will offer Bachelor of Arts (BA) and PhD programmes in Economics, English, Political Science and Psychology. Also, It has come up with minors in Sociology, History, Dance and Music.

“The programmes aim to equip students with the core knowledge, employability skills, and a multidisciplinary perspective relevant to job and research as well as creative work. The GSHS B.A. programmes are structured to encourage qualitative dialogue and debates for adequate comprehension, communication, and collaboration. Firmly based on the core values of liberal arts, the courses combine critical thinking and problem-solving approaches with strong disciplinary foundations,” the Director of GSHS, Professor V Nagendra said while talking about the courses and programmes. (Also Read: IIT Madras, Railways Collaborate For Development Of 'Indigenous' Hyperloop System)

The inauguration event of GSHS was graced by Syed Kirmani, former Indian cricketer and Padma Shri awardee; Professor RS Deshpande, renowned economist and former Director of Institute of Social and Economic Change (ISEC), Bangalore, and Shukla Bose, founder Parikrama Humanity Foundation. Also present were M Sri Bharat, President, GITAM (Deemed to be University), MS Mohan Kumar, Pro Vice-Chancellor, GITAM Bengaluru and Professor V Nagendra, Director GSHS, as per the release.

“The cafeteria system allows the students to tailor the programme as per their requirements. The student can choose either a three-year Major program or a four-year Honours programme—the BA Honours programme provides a robust research foundation with advanced courses and dissertation writing. To broaden the career options, the GSHS ecosystem encourages the students to choose a Minor from other areas,” the official release reads.

GITAM School of Technology, Bengaluru

