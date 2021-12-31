  • Home
  • Education
  • Girls Take Keen Interest In Calligraphy Workshop Organised By Jammu And Kashmir Cultural Academy In Kashmir

Girls Take Keen Interest In Calligraphy Workshop Organised By Jammu And Kashmir Cultural Academy In Kashmir

In Kashmir, calligraphy has a thousand-year-old rich history, but due to modernization, this art is dying and has lost its glory.

Education | ANI | Updated: Dec 31, 2021 8:19 am IST

RELATED NEWS

North Delhi Civic Body Transforming 'Dhalao' Sites Into Libraries, Book Banks
West Bengal CM Asks Officials To Review COVID Situation; Says Schools, Colleges Will Be Shut If Need Be
Odisha: Physical Classes To Resume In Primary Schools From January 3
Delhi Schools, Colleges Shut Again Amid Omicron Scare
Schools, Colleges Closed Again; Yellow Alert In Delhi As Omicron Cases Rise
Delhi Schools Update: Winter Vacations Announced For Primary Sections From January 1
Girls Take Keen Interest In Calligraphy Workshop Organised By Jammu And Kashmir Cultural Academy In Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages organised a calligraphy workshop, many girls took part (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Srinagar:

A calligraphy workshop organized here by the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages attracted many art lovers, especially girls and women. For the past two years such activities could not be held due to the COVID pandemic.

In Kashmir, calligraphy has a thousand-year-old rich history, but due to modernization, this art is dying and has lost its glory.

Speaking to ANI, Zaira Shafi, a female participant said, "This workshop will help a lot in reviving our culture of calligraphy. It does not only have Islamic history but Kashmiri history too since 14th century."

"Girls can showcase their talent with the help of these kinds of workshops. It increases our confidence and we get a chance to see others' talent too," another female participant, Falak Nazir said.

Malik Mukhtar, a young man said, "The government should organize these workshops on a regular basis. I would suggest that a total of 10-15 workshops should be conducted in a year. These workshops witness more participation of girls because their grasping power is fast and they are peaceful by nature."

"It is a peaceful art which needs a lot of patience. The young generation is leaving behind their culture, so these workshops help them to revive the years-old tradition," said Bushra Anwar, another female participant.

Abdul Salaam Qausari, Calligraphy Instructor of Jammu Culture Academy said that this workshop will bring out the hidden talent of the youth here.

"These workshops help in reviving our culture as well as bringing out the hidden talent. It needs a lot of patience and peace to learn. That is why girls are showing more interest in it," the instructor added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
calligraphy course Jammu and Kashmir government
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET-PG Counselling 2021: Resident Doctors In Maharashtra To Go On Strike From Friday
NEET-PG Counselling 2021: Resident Doctors In Maharashtra To Go On Strike From Friday
Kerala Governor Says He Was Ready To Transfer Powers Of Chancellor To Pro Chancellor
Kerala Governor Says He Was Ready To Transfer Powers Of Chancellor To Pro Chancellor
Kerala Governor's Decision To Quit Chancellorship Illegal, Says Congress
Kerala Governor's Decision To Quit Chancellorship Illegal, Says Congress
IIM CAT 2021 Result Likely In First Week Of January Going With Past Five Years' Trends
IIM CAT 2021 Result Likely In First Week Of January Going With Past Five Years' Trends
Assam HSLC, HS Exams 2022 To Commence From March 15: Education Minister Ranoj Pegu
Assam HSLC, HS Exams 2022 To Commence From March 15: Education Minister Ranoj Pegu
.......................... Advertisement ..........................