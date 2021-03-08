JKBOSE Class 12 Result: Girls Outshine Boys In JKBOSE Class 12 Kashmir Results; 80% Pass

  • Home
JKBOSE Class 12 Results: The overall pass percentage of the regular students of the Kasmir region in JKBOSE Class 12 results is 80 per cent. The pass percentage of girls, 83 per cent, is five percentage points higher than the boys, 78 per cent.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 8, 2021 2:03 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the Class 12 annual results for regular students of Kashmir Division. The overall pass percentage of the regular students in JKBOSE Class 12th results is 80 per cent. The pass percentage of girls, 83 per cent, is five percentage points higher than the boys, 78 per cent.

Out of all the total students who appeared for the JKBOSE Class 12th regular exams from Kashmir Division, girls have secured the top positions from all the streams.

JKBOSE Class 12th Results And COVID-19

The annual examinations for Class 12 in Kashmir Valley began on November 12 last year with COVID-19 precautions. Considering the hardships faced by the students during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the JKBOSE Class 12 candidates of the Kashmir region had to attempt only 60 marks out of the total 100 marks. The Jammu and Kashmir board exams for the Kashmir Division students were held across 626 exam centres.

How To Check JKBOSE Class 12 Kashmir Division Results

Students can access the Class 12th JKBOSE results on the official website. To check, candidates can visit the JKBOSE website -- jkbose.ac.in and insert the login credentials including roll number and access their JKBOSE Class 12 results.

Step 1: Visit the JKBOSE website -- jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the designated result link

Step 3: On the next window, insert the roll number

Step 4: Submit and access the JKBOSE Class 12th Annual Results for Kashmir region

