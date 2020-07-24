The SDG4 aims to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has said that the brilliant performance of girls in the CBSE Class 10 board exam has accelerated the progress towards fulfilling fourth sustainable development goal (SDG4), which is quality education. The SDG4 aims to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

Quality education is one of 17 global SDGs that make up the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The SDGs have been adopted by 193 Member States at the UN General Assembly Summit in September 2015. Among other goals are gender equality, Industry, Innovation, Infrastructure, Affordable and Clean Energy.

Think tank NITI Aayog is mandated with the task of coordinating work on SDGs in India. In 2018, it had released the SDG index report in which Kerala had topped in good health, reducing hunger, achieving gender equality and providing quality education.

“Proud to share that girls are leading the way, accelerating progress towards SDG 4. Girls have again surpassed boys with amazing results in class 10th CBSE board exams. 93.31% of girls have been promoted as compared to 90.14% of boys across the country,” Mr Pokhriyal has tweeted.

In the CBSE board exams this year, girls have performed better than boys in both Class 10 and Class 12 exams. In Class 12 exam, 92.15% of total girls have passed which is 6% more than the pass rate of boys and in Class 10 girls have done better than boys by 3.17%.