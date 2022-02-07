Get Vaccinated Against Covid Before HSLC, HS Board Exams: Assam Chief Minister Urges Class 10, 12 Students

Assam CM urges students to get them vaccinated before the start of HSLC and HS exams

The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged the Class 10 and Class 12 students eligible to get the vaccination against Covid to get vaccinated before the start of the Higher School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), or Class 10, exams and Higher Secondary (HS), or Class 12 exams.

Announcing that there will be no restrictions from February 15 in the state in view of the improved Covid situation, the Chief Minister in his micro-blogging site said: “In view of the improving COVID19 situation, we've decided to withdraw all restrictions from February 15.”

However, Chief Minister Sarma added, protocols for use of masks and sanitisers will continue.

“I also request eligible HS and HSLC students to complete their vaccination before the start of their exams,” Assam CM Sarma said.

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has already released the datesheets for the HSLC Class 10 exams. The Class 10 HSLC exams will begin with the English paper on March 15, and will conclude on March 31.

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) which administers HS exams, will start the Class 12 exams on March 15. The Class 12 HS Assam board exams will begin with the English paper on the first day.