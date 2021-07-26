  • Home
The admission for the postgraduate programmes saw an enrollment of 183 students. Out of them, 92 are men and 91 women, according to an official statement.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 26, 2021 8:11 pm IST

MICA hosts orientation programme for 2021-23 batch
New Delhi:

MICA Ahmedabad has improved gender diversity in 2021-23 admissions for its flagship postgraduate programmes -- PGDM-C and PGDM program. The admission for the postgraduate programmes saw an enrollment of 183 students. Out of them, 92 are men and 91 women, according to an official statement.

Of 183 students, as many as 55 per cent have come with prior work experience. Thus, the quantum of fresh-out-of-college students in the batch is 45 per cent, a MICA statement said, adding that while nine students have work experience of more than three years, nine students have work experience of more than five years. The new batch consists of students with profiles including linguist, data analyst, textile designer, architect, teacher, auditor and engineers.

To promote diversity, the MICA statement said, the new batch has students from Arts, Science, Commerce, Engineering backgrounds and Ayurveda, Pharma, Architecture, Fashion Technology, Textile Design, and Hotel Management.

Dr Shailendra Raj Mehta, President and Director, MICA, said: "At MICA, we celebrate diversity. Diversity in student backgrounds and experiences helps enhance a richer learning environment. Admissions at MICA are purely based on merit. Our entrance test MICAT tests for analytical skills and the creative skills of the students. As a result, without any preference being granted to them, they stand out in our tests."

Welcoming the new batch and their parents as part of the virtual orientation program, Professor Mehta said: “Not only do we choose people differently, but we also educate differently, so you will find some of the most dynamic and engaging courses that we have put together. We have four immersions that students will be part of - international, rural, urban, and entrepreneurial immersions.”

The MICA statement issued also said that the one-year Crafting Creative Communication (CCC) class has 77 per cent female and 23 per cent male students, while the Fellow Program in Management (FPM) has six male students and two female students.

