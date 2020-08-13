Image credit: Shutterstock Gear Up For JEE Main 2021 With These Preparation Tips

The Joint Entrance Examination Main, or JEE Main, is conducted twice a year as a computer-based test (CBT) by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to 31 National Institutes of Technology (NITs), 25 Indian Institutes of Technology (IIITs) and 28 Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

Students can appear in either one or both the examinations and the best of the two scores is considered for ranking. Every year, over 9 lakh candidates appear for JEE Main. In order to crack the exam with good scores, following the right JEE Main preparation tips is important. Some valuable JEE Main 2021 preparation tips from experts and toppers have been compiled here.

JEE Main 2021 Preparation Tips: Know Your Exam Well

The first step to begin preparing for any exam is to know the exam pattern and the topics covered in the exam. Knowledge of the syllabus and the weightage assigned to each section will help you formulate the correct JEE Main 2021 preparation strategy.

What You Should Know Before You Start

Check out the JEE Main 2021 syllabus. This is released by NTA. However, the syllabus doesn't change every year so you can check the past year’s syllabus for JEE Main. You will notice it is based on the Class 11 and 12 Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) syllabus

JEE Main Exam Pattern

PAPER SUBJECTS TYPE OF QUESTIONS Mode of Examination BE/BTech.

Paper 1 Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & Questions for which answer is a numerical value, with equal weightage to Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only BArch

Paper 2 Mathematics – Part I Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & Questions for which answer is a numerical value “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only Aptitude Test – Part II Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Drawing Test – Part III Questions to test drawing aptitude “Pen & Paper Based” (offline) mode to be attempted on Drawing sheet BPlanning Paper 2 Mathematics – Part I Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & Questions for which answer is a numerical value “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only Aptitude Test – Part II Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Planning Based Questions - Part III Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)





JEE Main 2021 Preparation Tips: Make Your Own Timetable

Now that you are familiar with the topics and the exam pattern, it is time to make a robust yet practical study plan that you can follow. It's important that your study plan incorporates the JEE Main preparation tips suggested by experts and toppers.

Divide your study hours into small sessions. Take a break of five-ten minutes after every session.

Study during hours when you feel productive. Each student has his or her own method of studying. So figure yours out and use it effectively.

Calculate and divide your study hours as per the topics, efforts needed. The tougher topics will need more time as compared to easy ones.

Make a practical study plan that you can follow easily. Making a plan that is not doable is a big NO.

Last but not the least, set a target score for yourself to achieve.

JEE Main 2021 Preparation Tips: Implement The JEE 2021 Plan

Now that the timetable is set, you need to start following it. Some of the JEE Main 2021 preparation tips in this regard are

Make a habit of making notes and underlining the important points while studying each topic.

For mathematics, start studying general topics that are applied in other chapters. Some of the general topics include trigonometry, coordinate geometry, differentiation and integration.

Make chapter-wise formulae and important-point sheets that can work as a revision sheet during the exam.

For physics, try to understand diagrams and read chapters carefully. Additionally, create a chapter-wise formula sheet that comprises all formulas and laws discussed in the chapter.

In chemistry, learn chemical equations and chemical properties by heart. 50 percent of the questions are based on either equations or chemical properties. After completing every chapter, create a sheet for chemical equations and formulas to be used in solving the questions.

Follow the NCERT books thoroughly. More than 50 percent of questions are asked from NCERT books.

Best Books For JEE Main Preparation

Physics Chemistry Maths 1. Problems in General Physics by I.E. Irodov

2. Fundamentals of Physics by Halliday, Resnick & Walker

3. Concepts of Physics Vol I and II by H.C. Verma

1. Organic Chemistry by Paula Bruice Yurkanis

2. Organic Chemistry by Morrison & Boyd

3. Inorganic Chemistry by J.D. Lee

4. Numerical Chemistry by P. Bahadur

1. Trigonometry by S. L. Loney

2. Higher Algebra by Hall & Knight

3. Maths XI & XII by NCERT

4. Co-ordinate Geometry by S. L. Loney

5. Problems in Calculus of One Variable by I.A. Maron







Weightage Of Topics To Study For JEE Main 2021

Subject Branch Percent wise Coverage of Topics in JEE Main (past years) Physics Mechanics 30% Heat and Thermodynamics 7% Electrostatics and Current Electricity 17% Magnetism and Electromagnetic Induction 13% Optics and Waves 3% Modern Physics 10% Simple Harmonic Motion, Waves and Elasticity 7% Semiconductor Devices, Electromagnetic Waves and Principles of Communication 13% Chemistry Organic Chemistry 30% Inorganic Chemistry 30% Physical Chemistry 40% Mathematics Coordinate Geometry 17% Calculus 27% Algebra 27% Vector/3-D Geometry 10% Trigonometry 6% Sets and Relations, Mathematical Reasoning, Statistics 13%





JEE Main 2021 Preparation Tips: Solve More And More Questions

JEE Main is an exam that examines your analytical and critical skills. Most of the questions asked are calculation-based. Hence, it becomes essential to solve questions while studying the topics. Some key JEE Main preparation tips to keep in mind while studying :

Solve as many questions possible from every topic that you study. This will help you understand the type of questions asked from each topic and you will know how far you stand from your target score.

Maintain an error-log and keep resolving your doubts instantly. This will help you know your weak points.

Everyone has a strong subject and a weak subject. Try to solve more questions from your weak subjects. This will help you overcome your weak points and convert them to strong ones.

When solving questions, make a habit of timing your efforts. For instance, solve 25 questions in 50 minutes. This will help you improve your speed and manage time during the actual JEE Main exam.

JEE Main 2021 Preparation Tips: Revision Is Important

All your study would be of no use if you won’t remember what you studied. In order to recollect whatever you studied, revision is a necessary step. Moreover, it's not possible to study each and every topic from the prescribed syllabus during the last days. Following are some of the preparation tips for JEE Main 2021 that will help you in revision :

Solving questions is an important part of revision.

Through revision, you will be able to identify the points you missed while learning.

Solving JEE Main previous year question papers is also a good practice as it allows you to know the type of questions asked in the exam.

Take as many tests as possible. It is not necessary for the test to be full-length. You can take chapter-wise tests within a limited amount of time.

Time your practice tests so that you develop the exam day strategy well.

Revision is an ongoing process so make sure that it is included in your time table beforehand. Make revision a habit from the start of your JEE Main 2021 preparation.

Some General Preparation Tips For JEE Main 2021:

Short notes should be just that - short and concise. Use abbreviations and add the most important points. Revision becomes easy with short notes.

Cracking JEE Main requires a strong hold on the fundamental concepts. Do not skip a topic because it seems difficult. Read it as many times as required and overcome it.

JEE Main syllabus is a mix of Class 11 and 12 so make sure you don't skip Class 11 topics. Revise them frequently

Invest your break time in something productive such as music, art, any sports activities, etc. These activities are said to improve productivity and concentration.

Take tests regularly. Your test scores will work as a constant reminder for your target score. Maintain test logs so you know the areas you need to work on.

Ensure you have proper sleep of 7-8 hours. Compromising on sleep will affect your power to concentrate and retain what you’ve learnt..

Stay healthy.

(The author is a content writer at Careers360)