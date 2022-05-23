  • Home
  • Education
  • GCET 2022 Application Process Begins; Here’s How To Apply

GCET 2022 Application Process Begins; Here’s How To Apply

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Goa started the GCET registration 2022 at the official website- goacet.in.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: May 23, 2022 5:05 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET 2022) Postponed, Check Revised Exam Schedule
Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) Application Postponed; New Date Soon
Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) To Be Held On June 15, 16
GCET 2020 Counselling From Today; Know Documents Required, Procedure
GCET 2020: Goa Technical Education Starts GCET Counselling Application
GCET 2020: Last Date To Submit Offline Application Is June 26
GCET 2022 Application Process Begins; Here’s How To Apply
GCET 2022 application process will be continued till June 10
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The registration process for the Goa Common Entrance Test, or GCET 2022, has started today, May 23, 2022. The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Goa initiated the GCET registration 2022 at the official website- goacet.in. The candidates who are willing to appear for GCET 2022 can visit the mentioned website and register for the exam. The GCET registration 2022 will be continued till June 10, 2022. “Only candidates aspiring for admissions to Engineering and Pharmacy courses in Goa State need to appear at GCET 2022,” the official website reads.

Recommended: Free Download the detailed syllabus for GCET 2021. Click Here 
Recommended : Civil Engineering: 10 IITs Placed Only 57% BTech In CE Students In Jobs In 2020-21. Read More 
Recommended : Rank Below 2 Lakh In JEE Main? List Of NITs Where You Could Get A Seat. Read More

The GCET 2022 application process includes registration, filling out the online form, uploading documents and payment process. GCET 2022 will be conducted on July 11 and 12, 2022. There will be three exams including Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. GCET 2022 registration requires submitting the payment of Rs 2,000 through online banking, credit/debit card or UPI.

GCET 2022 Registration: Steps To Follow

  1. Visit the GCET website- goacet.in.
  2. Register using email-ID and password.
  3. Click on the verification link sent on email-ID
  4. Login to fill up the application form.
  5. Fill in all particulars on the application form, upload photos and signatures and choose the subject options.
  6. Make the payment in this step.
  7. Now select the exam centre and proceed further.
  8. Download and print the admit card sent on the registered email.
  9. Save a copy for future reference.

GCET 2022 Physics exam will be held on July 11, 2022 from 10 am to 12 pm. The Chemistry exam will be held on the same day from 2 pm to 4 pm. Lastly, the Mathematics exam will be conducted on July 12, 2022 from 10 am to 12 pm.

Click here for more Education News
Goa Common Entrance Test

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AP EAPCET 2022: Prepare With This Knockout Programme To Ace Andhra Pradesh CET
AP EAPCET 2022: Prepare With This Knockout Programme To Ace Andhra Pradesh CET
Jammu And Kashmir: Shortage Of Teachers In Government Schools Triggers 'Crisis-Like' Situation In Ramban
Jammu And Kashmir: Shortage Of Teachers In Government Schools Triggers 'Crisis-Like' Situation In Ramban
CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exams LIVE: CBSE 10th, 12th Papers End; Analysis, Feedback Here
Live | CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exams LIVE: CBSE 10th, 12th Papers End; Analysis, Feedback Here
CBSE 12th Accountancy Paper Analysis 2022:
CBSE 12th Accountancy Paper Analysis 2022: "Lengthy Paper, Questions Were Tricky, Application Based"
High Court Seeks Delhi Government Stand On PIL Concerning Sanitary Napkins For Girl Students In Schools
High Court Seeks Delhi Government Stand On PIL Concerning Sanitary Napkins For Girl Students In Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................