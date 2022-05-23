GCET 2022 Application Process Begins; Here’s How To Apply

Image credit: Shutterstock GCET 2022 application process will be continued till June 10

The registration process for the Goa Common Entrance Test, or GCET 2022, has started today, May 23, 2022. The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Goa initiated the GCET registration 2022 at the official website- goacet.in. The candidates who are willing to appear for GCET 2022 can visit the mentioned website and register for the exam. The GCET registration 2022 will be continued till June 10, 2022. “Only candidates aspiring for admissions to Engineering and Pharmacy courses in Goa State need to appear at GCET 2022,” the official website reads.

The GCET 2022 application process includes registration, filling out the online form, uploading documents and payment process. GCET 2022 will be conducted on July 11 and 12, 2022. There will be three exams including Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. GCET 2022 registration requires submitting the payment of Rs 2,000 through online banking, credit/debit card or UPI.

GCET 2022 Registration: Steps To Follow

Visit the GCET website- goacet.in. Register using email-ID and password. Click on the verification link sent on email-ID Login to fill up the application form. Fill in all particulars on the application form, upload photos and signatures and choose the subject options. Make the payment in this step. Now select the exam centre and proceed further. Download and print the admit card sent on the registered email. Save a copy for future reference.

GCET 2022 Physics exam will be held on July 11, 2022 from 10 am to 12 pm. The Chemistry exam will be held on the same day from 2 pm to 4 pm. Lastly, the Mathematics exam will be conducted on July 12, 2022 from 10 am to 12 pm.