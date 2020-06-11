Image credit: Shutterstock GCET 2020: Last Date To Submit Offline Application Is June 26

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Goa, has announced that Goa Common Entrance Test, or GCET 2020, application forms can be submitted offline from June 15 to June 26. Online receipt of Goa CET 2020 application forms ended on June 10. DTE Goa informed that offline applications are to be submitted “in person”, which could mean it will not accept offline applications sent via post. The authority has also opened the window to download admit cards. Candidates who have submitted their application forms online can now download their admit cards or hall tickets from the official website, gcet2020.com

“Late applicants can submit GCET 2020 application forms at CAD section, Directorate of Technical Education, Porvorim, (Goa); in person from Jube 2020 till June 26, 2020,” DTE, Goa said in a statement.

Offline applications are to be submitted with an application fee of Rs. 3,500, includes a late fee of Rs. 1,500, at HDFC Bank, Porvorim; DTE, Goa, said.

Engineering and Pharmacy Courses Through GCET 2020

Goa CET is conducted every year for admission to Engineering and Pharmacy courses in institutes across Goa.

Candidates are required to choose from three available subject combinations-- PCM (Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics), PC (Physics and Chemistry), and PM (Physics and Maths), as per their preferred discipline.