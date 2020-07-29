  • Home
  • Education
  • GCET 2020: Goa Technical Education Starts GCET Counselling Application

GCET 2020: Goa Technical Education Starts GCET Counselling Application

GCET 2020: The Directorate of Technical Education, or DTE, Goa, has started the online application for the GCET Counselling 2020. Students can apply to the state’s engineering and pharmacy courses till August 10.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 29, 2020 4:34 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

GCET 2020: Last Date To Submit Offline Application Is June 26
GCET 2020 Application Form: Last Date To Apply Is July 10
GCET 2019 Result Released On Official Website
GCET 2019: Goa Government Announces Exam Schedule For Engineering, Pharmacy Entrance Tests
AEEE 2020: 40 Percent Weightage To Board Marks For Admissions; Online Test To Be Proctored
Uttarakhand Board Class 10th, Class 12th Result 2020 Declared: Live Updates
GCET 2020: Goa Technical Education Starts GCET Counselling Application
GCET 2020: Goa Technical Education Starts GCET Counselling Application
New Delhi:

The Directorate of Technical Education, or DTE, Goa, has started the application process of GCET 2020 counselling. The Goa Common Entrance Test, commonly referred to as GCET, is conducted for admission to programmes including engineering and pharmacy to the state’s universities and colleges affiliated to it. Students eligible for GCET 2020 can apply online till August 10.

GCET 2020 was conducted between July 4 and July 5 offline for admission to the engineering and pharmacy courses in the participating colleges. The GCET 2020 result was announced on July 9, 2020.

The details of GCET 2020 including eligibility, application procedure, GCET 2020 important dates and merit list will be published on the official website of the directorate.

GCET 2020 Counselling Application

Step 1: Visit the official website --goa-degree-admissions.in

Step 2: Register using the email ids and passwords

Step 3: Login with the verification link provided on the specified email id

Step 4: Fill the required particulars and upload the documents

Step 5: Submit the GCET 2020 counselling application

“Applicants must submit application Form A (G) for admission to GCET based courses (Engineering and Pharmacy), clearly stating their GCET roll number, in order to be considered for admissions to GCET based courses,” read a statement on the official website.

Click here for more Education News
Goa Common Entrance Test counselling
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Child Labour And Trafficking May Rise Due To COVID-19 And Lockdown: Report
Child Labour And Trafficking May Rise Due To COVID-19 And Lockdown: Report
Tamil Nadu Plus One Result 2020 Date, Time Confirmed
Tamil Nadu Plus One Result 2020 Date, Time Confirmed
Cabinet Approves National Education Policy, Major Overhaul In School, Higher Education Expected
Cabinet Approves National Education Policy, Major Overhaul In School, Higher Education Expected
Union Cabinet Approves New National Education Policy
Union Cabinet Approves New National Education Policy
Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 Declared, 95.30% Students Pass: Live Update
Live | Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 Declared, 95.30% Students Pass: Live Update
.......................... Advertisement ..........................