GCET 2020: Goa Technical Education Starts GCET Counselling Application

The Directorate of Technical Education, or DTE, Goa, has started the application process of GCET 2020 counselling. The Goa Common Entrance Test, commonly referred to as GCET, is conducted for admission to programmes including engineering and pharmacy to the state’s universities and colleges affiliated to it. Students eligible for GCET 2020 can apply online till August 10.

GCET 2020 was conducted between July 4 and July 5 offline for admission to the engineering and pharmacy courses in the participating colleges. The GCET 2020 result was announced on July 9, 2020.

The details of GCET 2020 including eligibility, application procedure, GCET 2020 important dates and merit list will be published on the official website of the directorate.

GCET 2020 Counselling Application

Step 1: Visit the official website --goa-degree-admissions.in

Step 2: Register using the email ids and passwords

Step 3: Login with the verification link provided on the specified email id

Step 4: Fill the required particulars and upload the documents

Step 5: Submit the GCET 2020 counselling application

“Applicants must submit application Form A (G) for admission to GCET based courses (Engineering and Pharmacy), clearly stating their GCET roll number, in order to be considered for admissions to GCET based courses,” read a statement on the official website.