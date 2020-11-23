GCET 2020 Counselling From Today; Know Documents Required, Procedure

Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Goa has started the counselling for GCET 2020 from today, November 23. GCET 2020 counselling will be continued till November 29. All the candidates who are eligible can login at goa-degree-admissions.in and fill out their preferred choices for the GCET counselling 2020.

In order to confirm admission through GCET, the candidates will have to verify their documents and pay the fee.

Earlier, a list of candidates for GCET 2020 seat allotment under first round along with reporting schedule has been released at the official website. Along with this, the eligibility list to participate in counselling of GCET 2020 has also been put out.

During the GCET seat allotment, candidates were allotted seats according to merit, preferences and availability of seats.

GCET 2020 Counselling Procedure

Step 1 - Fill the form

The candidates will be required to fill the counselling form by submitting the required details.

Step 2 - Upload documents

Upload the necessary documents. Candidates should keep all the necessary documents ready beforehand.

Step 3 - Document Verification

Selected candidates will have to get all their documents verified. A merit list will be released by the authorities.

Step 4 - Allotment of Seats

Candidates will be allotted seats on the basis of merit, preferences and availability of seats.

Step 5 - Reporting at Allotted Institute

The candidates will have to report to their allotted institute as per schedule.

Documents Required