Image credit: Shutterstock GCET 2020 Application Form: Last Date To Apply Is July 10

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Goa, has started registration and application fill-up for Goa Common Entrance Test, or GCET 2020.

According to the official notification, GCET 2020 application forms can be submitted online till June 10, on the official website. The application window opened on May 26.

DTE, Goa, has also released the schedule for the examination. Physics and Mathematics papers will be conducted from 10 am to 12 pm, on July 4 and July 5 respectively. The chemistry paper of Goa CET 2020 will be held on July 4, from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Engineering and Pharmacy Courses Through GCET 2020

According to information on the official website, GCET is the common entrance test for admissions to Engineering and Pharmacy courses in Goa.

Candidates can choose from three subject combinations-- PCM (Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics), PC (Physics and Chemistry), and PM (Physics and Maths), according to their preferred discipline.

Application fee for the exam is Rs 2,000. The authorities have also informed that the announced dates are tentative and will be confirmed on June 26.