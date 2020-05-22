  • Home
  • Education
  • GCET 2020 Application Form: Last Date To Apply Is July 10

GCET 2020 Application Form: Last Date To Apply Is July 10

Goa CET 2020 application form can be filled up online, exams on July 4 and July 5

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: May 22, 2020 6:32 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

GCET 2019 Result Released On Official Website
GCET 2019: Goa Government Announces Exam Schedule For Engineering, Pharmacy Entrance Tests
Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020: Live Update
Maharashtra MBA CET 2020 Result Tomorrow: Minister
Bihar Board (BSEB) 10th Result Anytime Soon: What’s Next?
ICSE, ISC Exams For Pending Subjects In July
GCET 2020 Application Form: Last Date To Apply Is July 10
GCET 2020 Application Form: Last Date To Apply Is July 10
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Goa, has started registration and application fill-up for Goa Common Entrance Test, or GCET 2020.

According to the official notification, GCET 2020 application forms can be submitted online till June 10, on the official website. The application window opened on May 26.

DTE, Goa, has also released the schedule for the examination. Physics and Mathematics papers will be conducted from 10 am to 12 pm, on July 4 and July 5 respectively. The chemistry paper of Goa CET 2020 will be held on July 4, from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Engineering and Pharmacy Courses Through GCET 2020

According to information on the official website, GCET is the common entrance test for admissions to Engineering and Pharmacy courses in Goa.

Candidates can choose from three subject combinations-- PCM (Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics), PC (Physics and Chemistry), and PM (Physics and Maths), according to their preferred discipline.

Application fee for the exam is Rs 2,000. The authorities have also informed that the announced dates are tentative and will be confirmed on June 26.

Click here for more Education News
Goa Common Entrance Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIM Ranchi And Entrepreneurship Development Institute Of India To Provide Skill Development Courses
IIM Ranchi And Entrepreneurship Development Institute Of India To Provide Skill Development Courses
Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020: Live Update
Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020: Live Update
Maharashtra MBA CET 2020 Result Tomorrow: Minister
Maharashtra MBA CET 2020 Result Tomorrow: Minister
JEE Main, NEET Mock Test App Downloaded Over 2 Lakh Times In 3 Days: Education Minister
JEE Main, NEET Mock Test App Downloaded Over 2 Lakh Times In 3 Days: Education Minister
Fighting COVID-19: IIT Gandhinagar To Organise Online Session On Emotional Resilience
Fighting COVID-19: IIT Gandhinagar To Organise Online Session On Emotional Resilience
.......................... Advertisement ..........................