GBSHSE SSC Result 2021: Goa Board Class 10 Result Today, Here’s How To Check

GBSHSE SSC Result 2021: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare SSC or Class 10 result today, July 12, in the evening. As per information on the board website, Goa board results for Class 10 will be declared after 5 pm. Students are required to login to the official websites gbshse.gov.in or gbshsegoa.net with their seat numbers to check their results.

The Goa board did not conduct final exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 students this year. In May, it released an alternative scheme for evaluating Class 10 students.

"The results of Class tenth board will be prepared on the basis of the internal assessment conducted by schools and an objective criterion developed by the board," the board had said.

Goa Board Class 10 Result: How To Check With Seat Number

Go to gbshse.gov.in Click on the result link Enter your seat number and the captcha code and search Result will be displayed on the sereen

GBSHSE said candidates who are not satisfied with the marks allotted will be given an opportunity to appear in an exam as and when conditions are conducive to hold the exam.

"In cases where a school deliberately indulges in practices that are not consistent with fair, unbiased and objective practices of assessment, the board reserves the right to start de-recognition proceedings and/or impose financial penalty against the school or decide not to declare the result of class tenth for the school till the time it is not in conformity with the boards policy," it said.