  • Home
  • Education
  • GBSHSE SSC Result 2021: Goa Board Class 10 Result Today, Here’s How To Check

GBSHSE SSC Result 2021: Goa Board Class 10 Result Today, Here’s How To Check

Goa board Class 10 result: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare SSC or Class 10 result today, July 12, in the evening.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 12, 2021 1:25 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Goa Government To Decide On Class 12 Board Exams By Evening: Chief Minister
Goa Board (GBSHSE) Announces Class 10 Evaluation Criteria
Goa Board's Class 10 Exams Cancelled, Decision On Class 12 Exams In 2 Days
Decision On Postponed Goa Classes 10,12 Board Exams' Future After April 30: Official
Goa Board Exams 2021: GBSHSE Postpones Class 10, 12 Board Exams
Goa Classes 10, 12 Board Exams To Begin This Week
GBSHSE SSC Result 2021: Goa Board Class 10 Result Today, Here’s How To Check
Goa board Class 10 result will be declared in the evening
Image credit: gbshsegoa.net

GBSHSE SSC Result 2021: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare SSC or Class 10 result today, July 12, in the evening. As per information on the board website, Goa board results for Class 10 will be declared after 5 pm. Students are required to login to the official websites gbshse.gov.in or gbshsegoa.net with their seat numbers to check their results.

Recommended: Know about various Courses after 10th. Click here to Download Free E-book. 

The Goa board did not conduct final exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 students this year. In May, it released an alternative scheme for evaluating Class 10 students.

"The results of Class tenth board will be prepared on the basis of the internal assessment conducted by schools and an objective criterion developed by the board," the board had said.

Goa Board Class 10 Result: How To Check With Seat Number

  1. Go to gbshse.gov.in

  2. Click on the result link

  3. Enter your seat number and the captcha code and search

  4. Result will be displayed on the sereen

GBSHSE said candidates who are not satisfied with the marks allotted will be given an opportunity to appear in an exam as and when conditions are conducive to hold the exam.

"In cases where a school deliberately indulges in practices that are not consistent with fair, unbiased and objective practices of assessment, the board reserves the right to start de-recognition proceedings and/or impose financial penalty against the school or decide not to declare the result of class tenth for the school till the time it is not in conformity with the boards policy," it said.

Click here for more Education News
Education News Goa Board SSC Result GBSHSE Results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
TS POLYCET 2021 Hall Ticket Released, Direct Link
TS POLYCET 2021 Hall Ticket Released, Direct Link
CBSE Result 2021: Three Different Ways To Check 10th, 12th Scores
CBSE Result 2021: Three Different Ways To Check 10th, 12th Scores
IISc Scientists Discover Two Species Of Few-Electron Bubbles In Superfluid Helium
IISc Scientists Discover Two Species Of Few-Electron Bubbles In Superfluid Helium
CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 Next Week? Here’s What Official Said
CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 Next Week? Here’s What Official Said
Punjab To Develop Smart Playgrounds In Government Schools: Vijay Inder Singla
Punjab To Develop Smart Playgrounds In Government Schools: Vijay Inder Singla
.......................... Advertisement ..........................