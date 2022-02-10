  • Home
Goa SSC Term 1 Results 2021 have been released on the official website-- gbshse.gov.in and made available at the Institutional Login.

Education | Written By rashi.hardaha | Updated: Feb 10, 2022 11:23 am IST | Source: Careers360

GBSHSE SSC Result 2021-22: Goa Board Class 10 Result Declared
Check GBSHSE SSC Result 2021-22 on the official website-- gbshse.gov.in.
GBSHSE SSC Result 2021-22: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the SSC or Class 10 term 1 result. Goa SSC Term 1 Results 2021 have been released on the official website-- gbshse.gov.in and made available at the Institutional Login.

As per the notification released by the GBSHSE, “SSC First Term Examination Marks can be downloaded from Institutional Login”. Students should note that the Goa SSC Term 1 Result 2021 has been announced officially but can be accessed only by School Administrators and Principals using their Credentials.

GBSHSE SSC Result 2021-22: How To Check

1. Visit the official website-- gbshse.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click on 'Institutions'

3. Enter your user name and password to login

GBSHSE SSC Result 2021-22: Direct link

Those who appeared for Goa Board Class 10 exams are advised to get in touch with their respective school authorities to get their GBSHSE SSC results.

