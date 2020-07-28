GBSHSE SSC Result 2020: Know How To Check Goa Board 10th Result

GBSHS will declare Class 10 or Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam result today

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, or GBSHS, will declare Class 10 or Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam result today, on the official website, gbshse.gov.in. Candidates will be able to check their Goa Board SSC result 2020 from the result window of the official website by using their roll number and other information as mentioned on the admit card. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, GBSHSE could not conduct Class 10 final examination as per schedule. Therefore, GBSHSE SSC result 2020 has been delayed.

Last year, the Goa board 10th result was announced in April-May.

As per the trend seen during Class 12 results, which were declared last month, the board is expected to issue Goa Board SSC result mark sheet later. Class 12 mark sheets were issued to students after 10 days.

GBSHSE 10th Result: How To Check

After the official declaration, candidates will be able to view their Goa Board 10th result by following the steps mentioned below:

Go to gbshse.gov.in. Find and click on the GBSHE Class 10 (SSC) Result 2020” link. Enter the required information. Click on “Submit” and view SSC result on the next page.

After the declaration of results, the board is expected to release a detailed notification regarding scrutiny of answer sheets and re-test or compartment examination.

GBSHSE previously said that it is planning to reduce the syllabus of school students for the next academic session to cover up the academic loss during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The 2020-21 session was scheduled to begin from June but due to the current COVID-19 situation, classes for the new session has not begun yet.

"The board is looking at the possibility of reducing the syllabus for classes 10 and 12, GBSHSE Chairman Ramakrishna Samant previously said.

Mr Ramakrishna added that the board will consider views of the Principals' Forum and the Goa Headmasters' Association before taking any final decision on reducing school syllabus.