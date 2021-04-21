Image credit: Shutterstock GBSHSE Goa board Class 10, 12 final exams 2021 postponed (representational photo)

Goa board exam 2021: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has postponed Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) final exams until further notice. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the board will inform about the new exam dates 15 days in advance. Earlier, Goa Class 10, 12 board exams were scheduled to begin on April 24.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here.

Last week, opposition parties in Goa demanded that Class 10 and 12 exams of the state board scheduled for April 24 be postponed or be held online in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Senior Congress leader Digambar Kamat, Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai and Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte said the Pramod Sawant government must postpone these exams for the safety of students.

In View of the second wave of COVID-19, many state and central education boards have postponed or cancelled final exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students.

CBSE and CISCE, the two central education boards, will promote Class 10 and 12 students on the basis of alternative methods of evaluation.

Maharashtra and Odisha have recently taken decisions in line with the two central boards to promote their state board students of Class 10 on the basis of internal assessments.