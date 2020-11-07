GB Pant College Protest: Students Call Off Hunger Strike

  • Home
Five students of GB Pant Engineering College, who were on a hunger strike against non-inclusion of the institute in the admission counselling of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University this year, called off the fast on Saturday morning.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 7, 2020 12:39 pm IST | Source: PTI

IIT Delhi 51st Convocation Live Updates: Narendra Modi Addresses Students, Teachers
New Delhi:

The students began the hunger strike on Tuesday. They had been protesting outside Vikas Sadan in north Delhi.

"The condition of the students was not good. They also have to appear for their exam so they have called off their fast. However, we will begin a relay hunger strike with different students," one of the agitating students said.

In March last year, the Delhi Cabinet approved the construction of an integrated campus of GB Pant Engineering College and Polytechnic at Okhla Industrial Estate at an estimated cost of over Rs 520 crore.

However, there has been no official word on the college's non-inclusion in the counselling process for admission, other than the announcement of plans to make it part of the yet-to-be-established Delhi Skills University.

