GU Exam 2021: Gauhati University, Guwahati, on July 19 said it has decided to cancel final exams for third semester students. GU’s announcement of intermediate semester exams came a few days after the release of UGC guidelines on exams and academic calendar for 2021-22. In its guidelines, the University Grants Commission (UGC) said intermediate semester students should be promoted with internal evaluation and previous semester marks.

“For intermediate semester/year students, assessment shall be based on internal evaluation and previous semester as suggested in 2020 guidelines,” the commission said.

In the notification, Gauhati University said: The 3rd-semester examination already scheduled for UG courses is hereby cancelled. The students will be promoted as done in the earlier semester as per the said UGC guidelines.

For 6th semester undergraduate students, the exams will be conducted in the second part of August, in online mode only, the university added.

“The 60 per cent syllabus will be covered in the final semester examination. The 60 per cent course of the syllabus will cover starting from unit-I to 60 per cent of the syllabus,” GU said in its notification.

The UGC has directed universities to conduct exams for final year or end semester students by August 31, in online, offline, or blended mode, following COVID-19 guidelines.

For the fresh batch of students, the admission process should be completed by September 1 and classes should begin in October, the commission said.

Meanwhile, the Assam government has decided to further relax Covid curbs in the state, following an improvement in the number of daily cases across districts.

Offices, commercial establishments, shops have been allowed to remain open for an extended period of time in districts with a low number of COVID-19 cases but educational institutions will remain closed for physical teaching-learning activities will remain suspended, the government said.

Gauhati University in the notification further said proper instruction will be issued shortly for the conduct of practical classes.