Gauhati University Students "Furious" About Delay In Final Semester Results

As admission deadlines are closing in many of their preferred universities, undergraduate final-semester students of Gauhati University are worried about their future. Many students could not take admission as the universities have asked them to submit their final semester or overall marks statements.

Gauhati University conducted final semester exams for BA, BSc, and BCom students from September 29. Students were allowed to write exams online or offline, as per their preference.

“I have applied for admission to Cotton University and North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU). While Cotton University has accepted applications with fifth-semester marks, NEHU has clearly stated that we must submit our final semester marks,” Kristina Basumatary, a sixth-semester student from a Gauhati University affiliated college said.

Many students have applied for admission to NEHU and Assam University with fifth-semester marks despite clear instructions from those universities to submit final year marks. However, Cotton University and Sikkim University will provisionally admit students on the basis of previous semester marks, NDTV has learned from Gauhati University Students.

“Today is the last date for admission at NEHU. The officials said the deadline will not be extended. BHU has also asked to submit sixth-semester marks before December 3.” Dipankar Nath, who got admission to Sikkim University, said, adding that the university has asked students to submit their marks after declaration results.

Gauhati University Post Graduate Students’ Union has urged the authorities to declare final semester results immediately.

“We are aware of the situation of UG final semester students. We have talked to the university authorities and asked to declare results immediately as careers of many students are at a stake,” Anurag Kalyan Borgohain, President, Gauhati University PGSU, said.

Calls to the administration on their official contact numbers went unanswered.

Glitches In Online Exam, Delay In Results

“From semester one, GU has continuously delayed declaration of results. The officials at GU did not give any answer after numerous calls at the helpline numbers. I am worried about my career,” Mr Das said, adding that he is “furious” over non-declaration of results.

“Sikkim University has asked for final semester marks by November 30. I was unable to apply at North Bengal University,” Dhritismita Ray, an Economics honours aspirant at Cotton University, said.

“Overall, my experience as a GU student was bad,” said Ms Ray, adding that she had to submit her online exam paper at a nearby college.

“I had to rush to my nearby college to submit my exam papers on day 1 and day 2,” Ms Ray added. Gauhati University in its guidelines allowed students to submit their answer sheets at their nearby colleges if they could not upload them online.