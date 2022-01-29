  • Home
Gauhati University Postpones Postgraduate, Integrated MCom Exams

The rescheduled programme will be published later on, the Controller of Examination of Gauhati University said.

Updated: Jan 29, 2022 6:23 pm IST

The examinations were earlier scheduled to be conducted from January 29.
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Gauhati University has postponed the postgraduate (PG) and Integrated MCom examinations. The revised date of exams will be announced later. In an official notice, the Controller of Examination of Gauhati University said, "It is notified for information of all concerned that the scheduled PG and Int. MCom examinations has been postponed."

"The rescheduled programme will be published later on. This is issued with the approval of the Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, G.U. dated 28.01.2022," it added.

The examinations were earlier scheduled to be conducted from today, January 29. As per the reports, students of the university had staged sit-in-protest inside the university campus on Friday, demanding the authorities to postpone the offline examination due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Assam reported 2,861 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, 3,677 less than the previous day, and 21 more deaths, pushing the tally to 7,11,391, according to the bulletin issued by the National Health Mission.

