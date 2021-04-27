Gauhati University Postpones Exam; Shuts Colleges, Hostels Till May 11

Considering the rise in active COVID-19 cases in the state, Gauhati University has decided to shut down all the colleges and other institutions affiliated to it to remain shut till May 11.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 27, 2021 11:08 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Gauhati University (GU) Mulling Alternative Modes Of Exam
Gauhati University Announces Semester Exams Dates
Gauhati University Invites Online Application For Two-Year MEd Programme
Gauhati University: GU Arrear Sixth Semester Results Declared At Gauhati.ac.in
Gauhati University Students “Furious” About Delay In Final Semester Results
Gauhati University New Academic Session To Start In November
Gauhati University Postpones Exam; Shuts Colleges, Hostels Till May 11
GU has postponed all university exams and has suspended classes in offline mode till May 11 (representational image)
New Delhi:

Gauhati University (GU) has postponed all university exams and has suspended classes in offline mode from today, April 27. Considering the rise in active COVID-19 cases in the state, Gauhati University has decided to shut down all the colleges and other institutions affiliated to it to remain shut till May 11. The rescheduled dates and the modes of conduct of GU exams will be notified shortly, a GU statement said.

“All Examinations in Gauhati University and in its affiliated Colleges/Institutes are also hereby postponed with immediate effect,” read the GU statement.

The hostel residents as well have been asked to vacate their hostels. The GU statement issued on April 26 has also asked the hostel borders to carry with them their valuable items including laptops, marksheets and certificates.

Also Read: Gauhati University (GU) Mulling Alternative Modes Of Exam

Although the university will remain shut till May 11, essential services in the university will run uninterrupted. All faculty members, officers and employees have to be available on phone and email so that they can be contacted as and when required for official activities.

Earlier, on Monday April 26, Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that all educational institutions and hostels in the Kamrup Metro district will remain closed for 15 days, adding that other districts should follow this direction if the number of active COVID cases reach a threshold that require such measures.

Click here for more Education News
Gauhati University Gauhati University exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Madhya Pradesh Postpones Class 10, 12 Board Exams
Madhya Pradesh Postpones Class 10, 12 Board Exams
Nursery Admission: Delhi Government Extends Application Deadline For 25% Quota
Nursery Admission: Delhi Government Extends Application Deadline For 25% Quota
Visvesvaraya Technological University Postpones Exam Scheduled From Today
Visvesvaraya Technological University Postpones Exam Scheduled From Today
JNU To Host Camp For Conducting COVID-19 Tests
JNU To Host Camp For Conducting COVID-19 Tests
ICAI CA Foundation Exam: Students Without 12th Admit Cards Can Declare “Appearing”, Send Later
ICAI CA Foundation Exam: Students Without 12th Admit Cards Can Declare “Appearing”, Send Later
.......................... Advertisement ..........................