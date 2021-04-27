Gauhati University Postpones Exam; Shuts Colleges, Hostels Till May 11

GU has postponed all university exams and has suspended classes in offline mode till May 11 (representational image)

Gauhati University (GU) has postponed all university exams and has suspended classes in offline mode from today, April 27. Considering the rise in active COVID-19 cases in the state, Gauhati University has decided to shut down all the colleges and other institutions affiliated to it to remain shut till May 11. The rescheduled dates and the modes of conduct of GU exams will be notified shortly, a GU statement said.

“All Examinations in Gauhati University and in its affiliated Colleges/Institutes are also hereby postponed with immediate effect,” read the GU statement.

The hostel residents as well have been asked to vacate their hostels. The GU statement issued on April 26 has also asked the hostel borders to carry with them their valuable items including laptops, marksheets and certificates.

Although the university will remain shut till May 11, essential services in the university will run uninterrupted. All faculty members, officers and employees have to be available on phone and email so that they can be contacted as and when required for official activities.

Earlier, on Monday April 26, Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that all educational institutions and hostels in the Kamrup Metro district will remain closed for 15 days, adding that other districts should follow this direction if the number of active COVID cases reach a threshold that require such measures.