Image credit: Shutterstock Gauhati University New Academic Session To Start In November

The New Academic session at Gauhati University and its affiliated colleges will commence in November, with classes for undergraduate first, third, and fifth semesters from November 1. According to the Gauhati University academic calendar for 2020-21 and 2021-22, undergraduate and postgraduate admissions will be completed by August 31. Classes for PG third semester will also begin from November 1 and for PG first semester, classes will start on November 18, in the GU campus and affiliated colleges.

Undergraduate and postgraduate odd semester exams of Gauhati University will be held from March 8 to 26, 2020 and the even semester classes will begin on April 5.

UG, PG Admissions By October 31 UG first, third, fifth semester classes From November 1 PG third semester classes From November 1 PG first semester classes November 18 Preparatory Break March 1-7, 2021 UG, PG even semester exams March 8-26,2021 Semester Break March 27-April 4, 2021 Even semester classes From April 5, 2021

Educational institutions in Assam have been shut since March, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown enforced by the central government. Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 7 announced the reopening of schools and colleges in the state from November 1 for face-to-face learning.

Mr Sarma said that the state government will issue standard operating procedures (SOPs) on reopening schools and colleges between October 15 and 20.