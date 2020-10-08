  • Home
Gauhati University New Academic Session To Start In November

The 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic sessions at Gauhati University will start in November, with classes for UG first, third and fifth semesters from November 1.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 8, 2020 2:17 pm IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The New Academic session at Gauhati University and its affiliated colleges will commence in November, with classes for undergraduate first, third, and fifth semesters from November 1. According to the Gauhati University academic calendar for 2020-21 and 2021-22, undergraduate and postgraduate admissions will be completed by August 31. Classes for PG third semester will also begin from November 1 and for PG first semester, classes will start on November 18, in the GU campus and affiliated colleges.

Undergraduate and postgraduate odd semester exams of Gauhati University will be held from March 8 to 26, 2020 and the even semester classes will begin on April 5.

Gauhati University Academic Calendar

UG, PG Admissions

By October 31

UG first, third, fifth semester classes

From November 1

PG third semester classes

From November 1

PG first semester classes

November 18

Preparatory Break

March 1-7, 2021

UG, PG even semester exams

March 8-26,2021

Semester Break

March 27-April 4, 2021

Even semester classes

From April 5, 2021

Educational institutions in Assam have been shut since March, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown enforced by the central government. Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 7 announced the reopening of schools and colleges in the state from November 1 for face-to-face learning.

Mr Sarma said that the state government will issue standard operating procedures (SOPs) on reopening schools and colleges between October 15 and 20.

Education News Gauhati University
