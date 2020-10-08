Gauhati University New Academic Session To Start In November
The 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic sessions at Gauhati University will start in November, with classes for UG first, third and fifth semesters from November 1.
The New Academic session at Gauhati University and its affiliated colleges will commence in November, with classes for undergraduate first, third, and fifth semesters from November 1. According to the Gauhati University academic calendar for 2020-21 and 2021-22, undergraduate and postgraduate admissions will be completed by August 31. Classes for PG third semester will also begin from November 1 and for PG first semester, classes will start on November 18, in the GU campus and affiliated colleges.
Undergraduate and postgraduate odd semester exams of Gauhati University will be held from March 8 to 26, 2020 and the even semester classes will begin on April 5.
Gauhati University Academic Calendar
UG, PG Admissions
By October 31
UG first, third, fifth semester classes
From November 1
PG third semester classes
From November 1
PG first semester classes
November 18
Preparatory Break
March 1-7, 2021
UG, PG even semester exams
March 8-26,2021
Semester Break
March 27-April 4, 2021
Even semester classes
From April 5, 2021
Educational institutions in Assam have been shut since March, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown enforced by the central government. Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 7 announced the reopening of schools and colleges in the state from November 1 for face-to-face learning.
Mr Sarma said that the state government will issue standard operating procedures (SOPs) on reopening schools and colleges between October 15 and 20.