Gauhati University Law Admission 2020: Online Application From July 29

The Gauhati University, or GU, will open the online application portal for the students seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses in the University Law College. Candidates eligible for admission to the first semester of five-year integrated BA LLB and BA LLB ( Honours) and three-year LLB degree programmes can apply for the University Law College, Gauhati University for the current academic session 2020-2021.

Students seeking admission to BA, LLB B.A or LLB (Honours) at University Law College, Gauhati University, can apply online at the GU admission portal between 5 PM of July 29 and August 9, 2020. However, students seeking admission to LLB degree can apply from August 5, 2020.

Details of admission and other relevant information regarding eligibility criteria, application procedure, seat matrix are provided in the official website of GU -- www.gauhati.ac.in.

Gauhati University Law Admission 2020: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates seeking admission to three-year degree course in Law (LLB) should have graduated from a recognised university in any discipline. And candidates seeking admission to five-year integrated degree program (BA LLB or BA LLB - Hons) should have qualified Class 12 exams with a minimum of 45% marks. However, students belonging to reserved categories are required to qualify with only 40 per cent marks in Class 12 for admission to these courses.