  • Home
  • Education
  • Gauhati University (GU) Mulling Alternative Modes Of Exam

Gauhati University (GU) Mulling Alternative Modes Of Exam

In view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the Gauhati University is working on an alternative mode of examination, an official statement said.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Apr 21, 2021 9:19 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Gauhati University Announces Semester Exams Dates
Gauhati University Invites Online Application For Two-Year MEd Programme
Gauhati University: GU Arrear Sixth Semester Results Declared At Gauhati.ac.in
Gauhati University Students “Furious” About Delay In Final Semester Results
Gauhati University New Academic Session To Start In November
Gauhati University Final Year Exams From September 29, Check Important Instructions For Exam Day
Gauhati University (GU) Mulling Alternative Modes Of Exam
Gauhati university has also issued SOPs to contain COVID spread inside campus (representational photo)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

In view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the Gauhati University is working on an alternative mode of examination, an official statement said. However, the examinations that have already started will continue as per schedule and without any change. The Details of the method adopted by GU will be notified shortly.

Also Read || Assam: 50% Attendance, Staggered Timing In Schools For Class 6, Above

Also Read || SEBA Will Take A Decision On Assam Matric (HSLC) Exams In 10 Days: Himanta Biswa Sarma

“The details of the mode and method of examinations will be notified shortly by the Controller of Examinations. However, relevant provisions of regulatory authority, particularly in case of professional courses, if any, will be followed. The examinations already started will continue as scheduled without any change of mode and method.” the university said.

The announcement from the GU came after protests from students regarding the conduct of offline exams amid the second wave of Coronavirus in the state.

The AASU (All Assam Students Union) unit of the university on April 21 wrote to the Vice-Chancellor of the university, asking for a mixed mode – both online and offline – of exams.

The University today also issued a set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain the spread of COVID inside the campus.

As per the SOPs, entry for visitors has been restricted. All gatherings, assembly without prior permission, sports activities, freshman social, farewell and cultural activities have been prohibited.

“All students who are going to complete their ongoing examinations or have completed the examinations are informed to vacate to the Hostels immediately after the completion of the examinations,” GU has said.

On Wednesday, Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Kamrup Metro District administration can decide to close educational institutions and hostels in Guwahati, if the daily number of COVID-19 cases cross the 1,000 mark.

“In case the daily case rate in Guwahati Metro touches 1000, the district administration has been authorized to take a decision to close down educational institutions and hostels,” Mr Sarma tweeted.

(The SOP document has been accessed by Careers360)

Click here for more Education News
Gauhati University Gauhati University exam COVID-19
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Class 10, 12 Board Exam Live Updates: Maharashtra, Odisha Cancel 10th Final Exams, Check State-Wise Status
Live | Class 10, 12 Board Exam Live Updates: Maharashtra, Odisha Cancel 10th Final Exams, Check State-Wise Status
Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2021-22: Decision After Consultation With Stakeholders
Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2021-22: Decision After Consultation With Stakeholders
Rajasthan Announces Summer Vacations For Schools From April 22 To June 6
Rajasthan Announces Summer Vacations For Schools From April 22 To June 6
Goa Board Exams 2021: GBSHSE Postpones Class 10, 12 Board Exams
Goa Board Exams 2021: GBSHSE Postpones Class 10, 12 Board Exams
Colleges, Universities To Be Closed Till May 3: Meghalaya Government
Colleges, Universities To Be Closed Till May 3: Meghalaya Government
.......................... Advertisement ..........................