Gauhati University (GU) Mulling Alternative Modes Of Exam

In view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the Gauhati University is working on an alternative mode of examination, an official statement said. However, the examinations that have already started will continue as per schedule and without any change. The Details of the method adopted by GU will be notified shortly.

“The details of the mode and method of examinations will be notified shortly by the Controller of Examinations. However, relevant provisions of regulatory authority, particularly in case of professional courses, if any, will be followed. The examinations already started will continue as scheduled without any change of mode and method.” the university said.

The announcement from the GU came after protests from students regarding the conduct of offline exams amid the second wave of Coronavirus in the state.

The AASU (All Assam Students Union) unit of the university on April 21 wrote to the Vice-Chancellor of the university, asking for a mixed mode – both online and offline – of exams.

The University today also issued a set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain the spread of COVID inside the campus.

As per the SOPs, entry for visitors has been restricted. All gatherings, assembly without prior permission, sports activities, freshman social, farewell and cultural activities have been prohibited.

“All students who are going to complete their ongoing examinations or have completed the examinations are informed to vacate to the Hostels immediately after the completion of the examinations,” GU has said.

On Wednesday, Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Kamrup Metro District administration can decide to close educational institutions and hostels in Guwahati, if the daily number of COVID-19 cases cross the 1,000 mark.

“In case the daily case rate in Guwahati Metro touches 1000, the district administration has been authorized to take a decision to close down educational institutions and hostels,” Mr Sarma tweeted.

