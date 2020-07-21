Image credit: Shutterstock GU Exam 2020: No Exam For Intermediate Students, Final Year Exam In September

Gauhati University, Assam, has announced that it will promote undergraduate and postgraduate intermediate semester students on the basis of internal assessment marks. The exams for final semester students will be conducted in “blended mode” from the second week of September. The decision has been made in a meeting chaired by the Vice-chancellor of the university.

“Evaluation for promotion for intermediate (even) semester regular students of all the undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be carried out on the basis of internal assessment and marks obtained in the previous semester examination(s),” an official statement said.

“For all courses of undergraduate and postgraduate final semester examination will be held preferably in blended mode from (the) second week of September, 2020...depending on the normalcy of the COVID-19 situation,” the statement added.

The detailed notification regarding the conduct of GU exam 2020 for final semester students will be released two weeks prior to the date of examination, the university said.

For undergraduate and postgraduate students having arrears, internal assessment marks required to be submitted by the colleges and departments on or before August 14, Gauhati University said.

For evaluation and promotion, filling up of examination form is mandatory for both regular and arrear students, the notification said. The university has also decided to waive off 20% of the total examination fee for all examinations.

GU Exam 2020: Engineering, BEd Courses

Examination of final semester Engineering courses will also be held online. Details of the online exam will be released soon, the GU notification said.

For B.Ed examinations, a separate notification will be issued shortly by the university, Gauhati University said.