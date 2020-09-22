Image credit: Shutterstock Gauhati University BA, BSc, BCom Final Year Exams From September 29

GU Exam 2020: Gauhati University will conduct BA, BCom and BSC 6th semester exam from September 29, 2020 in both online and offline mode. Earlier, the university had asked students to submit a form mentioning their preferred method of appearing in the examination. Students who have not opted for online or offline mode of examination will be required to write their final semester exams offline, Gauhati University said.

GU Exam 2020 Dates

As per the Gauhati University exam SOP, candidates who opted for online exam will receive their login credentials 20 minutes befor ethe commencement of the examination. Candidates will be able to download their question papers by logging in to the GU exam portal.

Mobile numbers registered for the purpose of examination should remain functional at the time and during all the days of the examination. Scanned answer sheets must be submitted within 30 minutes of the end of the examination, Gauhati University said.