Gauhati University Final Year Exams From September 29, Check Important Instructions For Exam Day
GU Exam 2020: Gauhati University will conduct BA, BCom and BSc 6th semester exams from September 29 in online and offline mode.
GU Exam 2020: Gauhati University will conduct BA, BCom and BSC 6th semester exam from September 29, 2020 in both online and offline mode. Earlier, the university had asked students to submit a form mentioning their preferred method of appearing in the examination. Students who have not opted for online or offline mode of examination will be required to write their final semester exams offline, Gauhati University said.
As per the Gauhati University exam SOP, candidates who opted for online exam will receive their login credentials 20 minutes befor ethe commencement of the examination. Candidates will be able to download their question papers by logging in to the GU exam portal.
Mobile numbers registered for the purpose of examination should remain functional at the time and during all the days of the examination. Scanned answer sheets must be submitted within 30 minutes of the end of the examination, Gauhati University said.
SOP For Gauhati University Final Semester Exam 2020
The first page of the answer sheet should clearly mention the subject name and code, roll number, and registration number of the candidate and the paper code.
A template for these answer sheets is provided in the website for easy reference. Candidates can download these templates and use them for writing their answers and for uploading purposes.
Candidates are allowed to write their answers only in A4 size white paper.
Candidates must mark all the pages (from 1 to 10) and write their roll numbers as shown on the template.
Answers must be written using black ballpoint pen in candidates’ own handwriting. Printed pages will not be accepted for evaluation.
Students who fail to upload their answer sheets within the stipulated time will be regarded as absent in the examination.
If a student fails to upload their answer sheets within 30 minutes from the end of the examination, he or she can submit the answer sheets in the nearest college under Gauhati University within one hour of the completion of the examination.
Candidates who submit their answer sheets at colleges must pack their answer sheets in envelope. They will be required to mention their roll number, centre code and subject code on the envelope. The envelope must be properly sealed and addressed to the Controller Of Examinations, Gauhati University and must mention “Online Examination Script (BA, BSc or BCom)”, as applicable.
After submitting the answer scripts at a college, candidates must collect an acknowledgement from the Principal of the college or the officer-in-charge of examinations.