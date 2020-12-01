Gauhati University: GU Arrear Sixth Semester Results Declared At Gauhati.ac.in

Gauhati University has announced the Arrear sixth semester results of Arts, Science and Commerce stream for the academic session 2019-20. Gauhati University had earlier declared the results of the fifth Semester. All those candidates who had appeared in these examinations can download their results from the official website of GU- gauhati.ac.in.

Direct Link

How to check result

Step 1: Go to the result portal of Gauhati University - https://www.gauhati.ac.in/results/

Step 2: Select your stream and click on the tab

Step 3: Enter your roll code and roll number

Step 4: Submit and download your scorecard