Gauhati University Declares UG And PG Results For 1st, 3rd And 5th Semesters Of 2019-2020 Session

Image credit: Shutterstock GU Declares BCom, BSc, BA, MSc, Mtech, MA Results For 2019-2020 Session

Gauhati University, or GU, in Assam, has declared the results of the odd semester exams for the 2019-2020 session amidst COVID-19 lockdown.

The university has declared the results in online mode for the undergraduate degree programmes for the major and general courses.

Results of postgraduate courses such as Msc in Geological Science, MA in Psychology and MTech in Material Science and Technology have also been declared on the website.

Candidates can login with their roll numbers in the Gauhati University website and check the results.

As per a notice on the university website, the results of the remaining courses are being processed and will be declared shortly.

Gauhati University has more than 350 affiliated colleges in Assam to provide undergraduate and postgraduate courses including Arts, Science, Commerce and Management, Law, Medicine and Allied Health and Engineering and Technology.