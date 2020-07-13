Image credit: Shutterstock Gauhati University To Conduct Exam For All Students In Mixed Mode

Gauhati University will conduct exams for all students in a mixed-mode, following the recent guidelines by the University Grants Commission, or UGC. Dr. Pratap Jyoti Handique, Vice-Chancellor of Gauhati University said in a letter that the exams will be completed by September 30, 2020.

According to the letter, addressed to students, “there will be some form of examinations for all levels”. This could mean that exams will be conducted for more than 1,500 in-campus students and for students studying in more than 350 colleges affiliated to the university. The UGC guidelines require universities to hold exams in online, offline, or a "blended mode" which mixes both.

The exams will be conducted in an “exclusive and student-friendly procedure”, with “marginal weight” to the online exams, Dr. Handique said.

“A detailed procedure and calendar of examination will be published immediately on completion of ongoing lockdown in Guwahati. GU plans to complete all examination procedures by September 30, 2020,” the letter said.

The university will restart all pending activities, including admission, start of the new session when the educational institutes are permitted to reopen, the Vice-Chancellor said.

Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that conducting online exam for university students of Assam will not be feasible.

“It will be very difficult in Assam to conduct online examinations. There are many poor students without resources essential for an online exam,” Mr Sarma said.