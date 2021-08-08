  • Home
  • Education
  • Gauhati University Begins Registration Process For PG Courses

Gauhati University Begins Registration Process For PG Courses

Those who wish to apply at Gauhati University for post-graduate courses must visit the official website and apply through admissions.gauhati.ac.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 8, 2021 12:49 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

GU Admission 2021: Gauhati University Begins Registration For PG Courses
Gauhati University UG 3rd Semester Exams Cancelled, 6th Semester Exams In August
Gauhati University Cancels All Contractual Faculty Appointments
Gauhati University Postpones Exam; Shuts Colleges, Hostels Till May 11
Gauhati University (GU) Mulling Alternative Modes Of Exam
Gauhati University Announces Semester Exams Dates
Gauhati University Begins Registration Process For PG Courses
Gauhati University has started registration process for PG courses
New Delhi:

Gauhati University has commenced the registration process for GU PG admissions 2021. The application process started on August 6 and it will continue till August 31, 2021. Those who wish to apply at Gauhati University for post-graduate courses must visit the official website and apply through admissions.gauhati.ac.in.

“Students and parents/guardians are advised to visit the web-pages of particular departments and colleges for necessary information,” The university has said.

All the students filling application forms online must keep all the documents and information required ready to submit along with the application form.

A student is eligible to apply for one traditional course and two interdisciplinary courses only.

One can make changes to the Gauhati University application form, but once the form has finally been submitted, it will no longer be editable.

Those who are still waiting for their results can also fill the application forms.

Students should fill in their correct email ID and phone number as they may be used for further communication.

All the students must check the eligibility criteria before submitting the application form.

The provisional merit list of students will be released on the official website of Gauhati University.

“Appearance of your name in the provisional merit list is not a guarantee of your admission. It depends on the fulfillment of eligibility conditions and intake of the department/colleges for the concerned Course,” the university has said.

Click here for more Education News
Gauhati University Pg Admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Madhya Pradesh: Special Exams For University, College Students In August-End
Madhya Pradesh: Special Exams For University, College Students In August-End
JNVST 2021: Navodaya Vidyalaya Changes Exam Centres For Class 6 Selection Test
JNVST 2021: Navodaya Vidyalaya Changes Exam Centres For Class 6 Selection Test
IIM Sambalpur, Flipkart To Partner To Support Small Businesses, Artisans
IIM Sambalpur, Flipkart To Partner To Support Small Businesses, Artisans
96% DU Students Feel Fee Collection During Lockdown Unfair: AISA Survey
96% DU Students Feel Fee Collection During Lockdown Unfair: AISA Survey
CA Foundation Exam: ICAI Extends Registration Deadline For December 2021 Session
CA Foundation Exam: ICAI Extends Registration Deadline For December 2021 Session
.......................... Advertisement ..........................