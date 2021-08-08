Gauhati University Begins Registration Process For PG Courses

Gauhati University has started registration process for PG courses

Gauhati University has commenced the registration process for GU PG admissions 2021. The application process started on August 6 and it will continue till August 31, 2021. Those who wish to apply at Gauhati University for post-graduate courses must visit the official website and apply through admissions.gauhati.ac.in.

“Students and parents/guardians are advised to visit the web-pages of particular departments and colleges for necessary information,” The university has said.

All the students filling application forms online must keep all the documents and information required ready to submit along with the application form.

A student is eligible to apply for one traditional course and two interdisciplinary courses only.

One can make changes to the Gauhati University application form, but once the form has finally been submitted, it will no longer be editable.

Those who are still waiting for their results can also fill the application forms.

Students should fill in their correct email ID and phone number as they may be used for further communication.

All the students must check the eligibility criteria before submitting the application form.

The provisional merit list of students will be released on the official website of Gauhati University.

“Appearance of your name in the provisional merit list is not a guarantee of your admission. It depends on the fulfillment of eligibility conditions and intake of the department/colleges for the concerned Course,” the university has said.