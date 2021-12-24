  • Home
  • Education
  • Gauhati University B.Ed Result 2021 Released, How To Check

Gauhati University B.Ed Result 2021 Released, How To Check

Gauhati University B.Ed Result 2021: The B.Ed entrance exam was earlier conducted on November 21. Check result at gauhati.ac.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 24, 2021 9:35 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Gauhati University Begins Registration Process For PG Courses
GU Admission 2021: Gauhati University Begins Registration For PG Courses
Gauhati University UG 3rd Semester Exams Cancelled, 6th Semester Exams In August
Gauhati University Cancels All Contractual Faculty Appointments
Gauhati University Postpones Exam; Shuts Colleges, Hostels Till May 11
Gauhati University (GU) Mulling Alternative Modes Of Exam
Gauhati University B.Ed Result 2021 Released, How To Check
Gauhati University B.Ed result released
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

Gauhati University B.Ed Result 2021: The Gauhati University has released the result for the Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) entrance exam. The candidates who have appeared in the entrance exam can check the result on the official website of the university- gauhati.ac.in.

The B.Ed entrance exam was earlier conducted on November 21 from 11 am to 1 pm in an offline mode.

Gauhati University B.Ed Result 2021: Steps To Check

  • Visit the official website- gauhati.ac.in
  • Click on the 'admission tab' available on the homepage
  • In the new window, click on 'BEd Entrance Result' live window
  • A PDF with list of selected candidates will appear on the screen
  • Download, take a print out for further reference.

The candidates will get an opportunity to apply for corrcetions of category, they must apply with hard copy of documents on or before December 31. The documents to be enclosed with the applications as follows-

A. Admit card

B. Money receipt of application fee of Rs 1100

C. Print out of the online application form

D. Photo copy of category certificate.

The candidates may apply for photocopy of OMR sheets by paying Rs 500 through "SBI Collect Other Option of Gauhati University which is available in website of GU on or before 31/12/2021. Applications including RTI will not be accepted after 31/12/2021."

The affiliated B.Ed colleges/ institutions will start the admission process based on the merit list. The merit list is available at the official website- gauhati.ac.in.

Click here for more Education News
Gauhati University result Gauhati University Results Gauhati University exam BEd course
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
150 Universities Should Be Involved In Writing Papers On Sri Aurobindo's Life: Prime Minister
150 Universities Should Be Involved In Writing Papers On Sri Aurobindo's Life: Prime Minister
IGNOU January 2022 Session: Check Important Notice On Fee Payment For Reserved Category Students
IGNOU January 2022 Session: Check Important Notice On Fee Payment For Reserved Category Students
Manish Sisodia Exhort DTU Students To Research On Ways To Reduce Pollution
Manish Sisodia Exhort DTU Students To Research On Ways To Reduce Pollution
IITs Witness Best-Ever Placement Season: Highest Package Above Rs 2.1 Crore; Hike In Job Offers, Average Pay
IITs Witness Best-Ever Placement Season: Highest Package Above Rs 2.1 Crore; Hike In Job Offers, Average Pay
All You Need To Know About The New NEET Counselling Process Of MCC
All You Need To Know About The New NEET Counselling Process Of MCC
.......................... Advertisement ..........................