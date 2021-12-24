Gauhati University B.Ed Result 2021 Released, How To Check

Image credit: Shutterstock.com Gauhati University B.Ed result released

Gauhati University B.Ed Result 2021: The Gauhati University has released the result for the Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) entrance exam. The candidates who have appeared in the entrance exam can check the result on the official website of the university- gauhati.ac.in.

The B.Ed entrance exam was earlier conducted on November 21 from 11 am to 1 pm in an offline mode.

Gauhati University B.Ed Result 2021: Steps To Check

Visit the official website- gauhati.ac.in

Click on the 'admission tab' available on the homepage

In the new window, click on 'BEd Entrance Result' live window

A PDF with list of selected candidates will appear on the screen

Download, take a print out for further reference.

The candidates will get an opportunity to apply for corrcetions of category, they must apply with hard copy of documents on or before December 31. The documents to be enclosed with the applications as follows-

A. Admit card

B. Money receipt of application fee of Rs 1100

C. Print out of the online application form

D. Photo copy of category certificate.

The candidates may apply for photocopy of OMR sheets by paying Rs 500 through "SBI Collect Other Option of Gauhati University which is available in website of GU on or before 31/12/2021. Applications including RTI will not be accepted after 31/12/2021."

The affiliated B.Ed colleges/ institutions will start the admission process based on the merit list. The merit list is available at the official website- gauhati.ac.in.